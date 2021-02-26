Nikola’s internal review confirms some claims in the short sellers report

Nikola Corp.

NKLA -5.17%

said a video of its moving electric truck gave a misleading impression that it could be driven and that its founder, Trevor Milton, had made several inaccurate statements, part of the findings of the startups internal review of a damaging report of short sellers.

Short seller Hindenburg Research called Nikola a complex fraud in a September report of around 15,000 words, claiming the company and Mr Milton had distorted its technology. When the Hindenburg report was released, sending the company’s stock slippery, Nikola said it was bogus and misleading and reiterated it in subsequent statements.

Nikola said Thursday that his review of Hindenburg’s allegations revealed that nine statements from the company or Mr Milton were wholly or partially inaccurate. Among the things cited by Nikola was the video of the moving truck.

Nikola did not directly address other allegations in the short sellers report except to say: In other respects, the statements in Hindenburg’s articles about the company were inaccurate.

The review challenged Hindenburg’s conclusion that the company was a fraud, Nikola said, and outside consultants determined that its staffing and technology were appropriate for a start-up. The review was commissioned by the company’s board of directors and carried out by outside law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

The review did not come to any conclusions as to whether any of the misstatements violated any law. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have issued subpoenas to the company following the Hindenburgs report.

A spokesperson for Mr Milton declined to comment. Hindenburg said he believed the disclosure amounted to an admission of securities fraud. A spokeswoman for Nikola declined to comment on the disclosure.

Following the Hindenburg report, Nikola spent months following the allegations of the short sellers and subsequent reviews. Mr. Milton has resigned as executive chairman. The report derailed ongoing talks with potential partners such as BP PLC over building hydrogen refueling stations, the Wall Street Journal reported. An agreement with General Motors Co.

this would have seen the automaker take an 11% stake in Nikola.

Nikola shares have lost 54% of their value since the report was released, trading at $ 19.72 at the close on Thursday.

Nikola advanced $ 8.1 million in attorneys’ fees for Mr. Miltons in accordance with his indemnity agreement, the company revealed Thursday. In total, the company incurred legal fees of $ 27.5 million last year, mostly related to the short sellers report, according to documents filed by the company.

Phoenix-based Nikola, which plans to build and lease battery-powered and hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy trucks for long-haul trucking, was merged last June and is supported by CNH Industrial. NV and automotive supply giant Robert Bosch GmbH.

Nikola briefly outperformed Ford Motor Co. in market value, sparking investor enthusiasm for clean transportation which has led to a wave of public listings for companies that have yet to bring a product to market.

Nikola released the findings of his review as well as his fourth quarter results on Thursday. The electric truck start-up recorded a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $ 147.1 million, compared to a loss of $ 43.1 million in the prior year quarter. The company reported no sales during the quarter.

The company also revised expectations for the delivery of its Tre BEV truck in 2021 to a range of around 50 to 100 vehicles, which it says would represent between $ 15 million and $ 30 million in sales. In addition, Nikola executives said discussions with potential partners over hydrogen station deals have resumed after being disrupted last year.

Nikola was making the Wall Street buzz, trying to find his way into electric trucking. Now, federal prosecutors are investigating allegations that this misled investors. WSJ explains the summer on Nikola’s roller coaster and what’s next for the company. Photo graphic: WSJ (Originally posted October 14, 2020)



—Kimberly Chin contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Foldy at [email protected]