Business
Why Fry’s Electronics was more than a store for many
What feature of the American landscape has disappeared over the past 10 years that has been particularly meaningful to you? Why do you miss this place?
Write to us at [email protected] Well, present some answers on the air.
“Marketplace Morning Report” will be spending time in the coming days and weeks examining parts of the “Vanishing America” landscape that may disappear within the next 10 years here in the land of the Amazon.
One just died: Frys Electronics, a big box store in nine states that closed abruptly this week. Some called him the “Disneyland Nerd”.
Host David Brancaccio spoke to Parker Hall, a product reviewer at Wired, about what the store meant to him growing up. The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.
David Brancaccio: For people who have never been to a Fry’s, what do you think is the problem? I mean, how many scuzzy usb cords can you look at?
Parker Hall: It’s hard to describe Fry’s magic in its prime, especially if you’ve only been there for the last few years, when it has kind of lost some of its sparkle. But it was this magical wonderland where just about anything with a power cord was on sale.
Brancaccio: And would you go with your family when you were little?
Room: Oh yes. My dad would make up a random excuse, you know, a new TV remote or something and we’d all pile up in the car. And it was just this awesome experience. Because it was such a big store, it’s like a Costco-sized tech warehouse. Everything was on display for you to touch, which is not true I think even in modern electronics stores. You can’t really physically pick something up and handle it like you could at Fry’s.
Brancaccio: I remember it because it was a defining moment in my relationship with my son, Nick. I don’t remember how old he was, say 12, and he brought a list of components so that he could build, basically from scratch, a gaming computer. And that’s something I couldn’t do but what ‘he could do. It therefore guides me to find graphics cards and power supplies. And I realized, “OK, he’s in the driver’s seat now.”
Room: Yeah, yeah, that’s interesting. So I’m probably about your son’s age, I’m 30 this year. And when I was growing up, it was my first time building a computer at Fry’s with my older brother. And he bought all the parts on the shelf, and we went home that day and built a computer. And I think that being able to go to a store that has all that kind of niche stuff that you need to do that has really opened the eyes of a lot of people. I mean, my brother, as of this day he’s an engineer at Amazon. And I don’t think he would have been if he hadn’t wandered around Fry’s and seen all the cool tech that was there when we were kids.
Brancaccio: What do you think? Should we be ashamed that a retail space was important to us like this? I mean, if we had said, “Yeah, we went with our family to a national park” it would be more defensible.
Room: It’s funny, I weighed that. And that’s something I deal with a lot in my product review job. But I think a lot of us saw things and discovered possibilities in this retail space that made it into something a little more than just a place where you would go and buy things.
