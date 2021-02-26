Airlines Need Passenger Digital Health Passes, Says British Airways Owner: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin







toggle legend Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP British Airways owner is calling for digital health passes for passengers to bring airlines back to the skies after devastating losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. International Airlines Group, which also owns carriers such as Iberia and Aer Lingus, announced Friday a total annual loss of 6.4 billion ($ 9.8 billion) for the group after a drop in passenger traffic by a third in 2020 compared to the previous year. Group CEO Luis Gallego said the company was looking for “a clear roadmap” to reduce travel restrictions “when the time is right”. “We call for common international testing standards and the introduction of digital health passes to safely reopen our skies,” said Gallego. The International Air Transport Association recently declared “IATA Travel Pass” a smartphone app that verifies that a passenger has had a negative coronavirus test or has been vaccinated should be ready “within a few weeks”. “The key issue is that of trust,” said Vinoop Goel, IATA’s regional director of airports and external relations, according to the BBC. “Passengers need to be sure that the tests they have performed are accurate and will allow them to enter the country … And then governments need to be confident that the tests are accurate,” he added. . However, it is not yet clear whether such a pass would be used by airlines or governments. In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began requiring passengers entering the country from overseas to provide a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the United States. . IAG said that despite its significant losses, its freight business helped support the passenger side of the operation. The company flew more than 4,000 cargo flights last year alone, with industry revenues rising sharply. “Our results reflect the serious impact of COVID-19 on our business,” said Gallego. IAG’s losses have been felt around the world throughout the airline industry, with US-based carriers particularly affected. In January, American Airlines posted its biggest annual loss of $ 8.9 billion for 2020, with United Airlines declaring a loss of $ 7.1 billion. Southwest Airlines recorded an annual loss of $ 3.1 billion, the first since 1972. HERE IT IS waits U.S. airlines are expected to see a rebound in demand in 2021, but will still be down 45% from 2019, according to an analysis released in November. In December, the US Treasury started distributing $ 15 billion in aid approved by Congress to help airlines meet their payrolls until March 2021, after a similar $ 25 billion infusion earlier in the pandemic. Under the COVID-19 relief program approved by the US House this week, an additional $ 15 billion could be spent on workers in the airline industry.

