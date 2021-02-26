Electricity provider Vistra expects to absorb up to $ 1 billion from epic Texas winter storm





Companies are starting to sort through the big hits and the bargains, and it looks like the brutal Texas freeze was a zero-sum game. The drastic top-to-bottom fluctuations depend on whether a company was a fossil fuel supplier, power producer, or vendor to Texas residents who end up with mind-blowing bills. More than 80 deaths have been linked to the freezing snowstorm. Over 4 million customers have lost electricity, some for days. Vistra, the states largest electricity supplier, said on Friday that its estimated one-time financial impact would be $ 900 million to $ 1.3 billion due to the Texas electricity crisis. Citywide, Frisco-based Jerry Jones Comstock Resources said last week that it was like hitting the jackpot as demand in the cold drove prices above $ 1,000 per UK thermal unit. Natural gas from the Comstocks Haynesville Shale wells in east Texas sold in the spot market for between $ 15 and $ 179 per thousand cubic feet. This compares to less than $ 4 the week before the snowstorm. The fallout from the freeze is expected to force some retail electricity providers to shut down. While their customers will automatically switch to new electricity providers, if this happens, these households will have to take the time to research and re-commit to a new contract with possibly a higher price. Vistra said the final amount of its financial impact will depend on the pricing and settlement date of the ERCOT, potential remedies from the state, and the outcome of the litigation arising from the event. The Irving-based parent company of TXU and other electricity providers to consumers, said Thursday it had cash and credit totaling nearly $ 2 billion. Its biggest competitor in the state, Houston-based NRG Energy, parent company of Reliant and other retail electricity providers, postponed its year-end financial report to Monday because its CEO testified on Thursday. in front of the Texas Legislature. Hearings continue today. The political fallout has left Austin pointing fingers and running out of solutions to solve a tangled and costly mess involving state residents and its legendary Texas energy industry. During freezing temperatures, Vistra said, she was able to increase production by 25% to 30% of the energy produced during the store, up from her market share of 18%. One criticism that has surfaced is that companies are not maintaining power generation, pipelines are sandblasting other infrastructure to levels that would support freezing temperatures. Vistra said that in a normal year, it spends around $ 10 million per year to winter its infrastructure. The challenges posed by the 2020 global pandemic and the historic winter storm in Texas last week tested our business model, Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra, said in a statement Friday. We continue to believe that our integrated operations, which prioritize a strong balance sheet and prudent liquidity management, are the right model for remaining resilient in the face of these challenges while creating long-term value for our stakeholders. The company also released lower-than-2019 year-end results on Friday. Vistra posted a profit of $ 636 million on revenue of $ 11.44 billion compared to profit of $ 928 million on a revenue of $ 11.81 billion in 2019. Twitter: @MariaHalkias







