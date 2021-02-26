Caesars CEO sees robust casino rebound in prospect. The shares explode.

Text size





Casino operator actions



Caesars Entertainment



were up 10% on Friday, a day after company executives painted an encouraging picture of improving trading conditions.

Caesars (ticker: CZR) reported that its adjusted fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, totaled $ 346 million, up from $ 722 million a year earlier.

Like other casino operators and entertainment companies, the company has been affected by Covid lockdowns and various travel restrictions and capacity limits. A few regional properties of the company were closed during the fourth quarter.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Caesars is the product of a big merger that was finalized last July in which



combined with the assets of Caesars.

Speaking to analysts on the company’s earnings call Thursday night, CEO Tom Reeg said he was happy the books were closed in 2020, calling it the most difficult year we’ve had on the operational and personal plan to date.

The fourth quarter was no exception, he added.

Fourth-quarter net sales totaled just under $ 1.5 billion, compared to $ 2.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Management is excited about the post-Covid outlook for the second half of 21/22 and they expect Wall Streets estimates to rise significantly from here once they get past persistent Covid restrictions, says Barry Jonas, analyst at Truist Securities.

It has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of $ 100. It was around $ 92 by noon Friday, having gained 23% year-to-date, largely as a play on reopening the economy.

Upcoming questions include how quickly Covid will disappear and how long it will take for the Las Vegas Strip to return to normal.

Reeg struck an optimistic note on the earnings call.

The demand you should expect to see in this business, after it reopens, is hugely underestimated, he said, noting an increase in recent bookings for business properties in Las Vegas. He added that people are booking further away than they were last year.

There was a lot of impulse travel with very short booking windows, he said. Today, almost half of bookings are for trips of at least 30 days, about double the pace we recorded in the fourth quarter.

The company’s properties in Las Vegas include Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, and Flamingo Las Vegas.

Fourth-quarter adjusted Las Vegas EBITDA totaled $ 90 million, or $ 100 million adjusting the rent payment for the RIO All-Suite Hotel & Casino, which it operates but does not own.

Reeg said he was happy with the outcome of the Ebitda on a relative basis, but we know that in absolute terms we have a lot of wood to chop in Vegas when it reopens.

Based on adjusted earnings, the company lost $ 1.92 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of 17 cents a year earlier.

Caesars is a hybrid with extensive operations in Las Vegas as well as various regional properties in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Mississippi. Last year’s merger roughly doubled the company’s portfolio of US properties and significantly increased its loyalty members.

During his years at El Dorado Resorts, which focused on regional properties, Reeg, a former Wall Street analyst, built a reputation as a strong executive capable of finding ways to effectively cut costs.

The Las Vegas Strip area, however, presents different challenges, in part because it is more of a destination than many regional properties. These often attract players who go to casinos.

The company also said it plans to complete its acquisition of the UK company



William hill



(WMH) at the start of the second trimester. The deal is expected to help strengthen the company’s presence in the rapidly growing and increasingly crucial markets of online sports betting and other types of betting.

As of December 31, the company’s net debt, which subtracts cash, was nearly $ 13.3 billion, down from $ 2.4 billion a year earlier, reflecting the merger that took place last July.

