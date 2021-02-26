Bernie Sanders’ Mittens Boosted $ 1.9 Million In Sales On Etsy Last Month





Dive brief: Etsy beat expectations this week, reporting on Thursday that fourth-quarter gross merchandise sales rose nearly 118% year-over-year to $ 3.6 billion. revenue increased 129% to $ 617 million. With masks driving 4% of sales in the quarter, the market was forced to note in a press release that GMS excluding masks rose 118% to $ 3.3 billion.

At the end of the quarter (also year-end), the number of active buyers was up 76.7% year-over-year to 81.9 million. The company added twice as many new buyers in 2020 as in 2019, CEO Josh Silverman told analysts on a conference call, at Alpha transcription search.

Net income for the quarter increased 374.7% to $ 148.5 million. For the full year, GMS grew 107% to $ 10.3 billion, revenue increased 111% to $ 1.7 billion, and net profit increased 264.2% to 349 , $ 2 million. Dive overview: Shortly after its IPO in 2015, Etsy was faced with a fork in the road: invite more sellers and risk losing its vintage craft ethic, or stick to the manufacturer ethic and risk opportunities. growth. Six years later, Etsy’s decision to end his flirtation by expanding his seller base and embracing his designer background instead seems brilliant. This can be best illustrated by the mittens worn by Senator Bernie Sanders during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which in the following days led to countless memes on the internet and $ 1.9 million in sales of mittens and related itemsat Etsy. The pandemic has also fueled demand for other items, including sales of masks,which public health officials have touted as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and have also propelled sales elsewhere. But few retailers aside from local stores, hobby stores, art supply retailers, and Etsy are taking advantage of the arts and crafts explosion as people search for ways to spend time at home. home and find meaning in what has been a whole new kind of everyday. It’s a big differentiator at a time when many consumers seem particularly fond of local businesses and small businesses, already vulnerable to competition from giants like Amazon, Walmart and Target before the pandemic. And when promises of super-fast delivery, even from Amazon, were thwarted amid supply chain delays. That differentiation will be the center of attention this year, said Silverman. “And honestly, I think, a big part of it is we’re standing up for something different. There are a bunch of places you can go where you can buy the exact same thing as elsewhere, ”he says. “And maybe it’s $ 0.02 cheaper and will arrive an hour faster. And that’s not always what people solve. And so I think that the fact that we have an ecommerce space that I think is both different and important at the same time is significant. And, I think, that means we have a real opportunity to grow our share and keep increasing our share over time. We don’t follow everyone’s playbook. “ With the rollout of vaccines and the pandemic mitigating in some locations, the demand for masks and household items, two popular categories in this COVID year, appears to be diminishing. But that demand will be sustained to some extent for a bit longer, and Etsy will continue to benefit from it, according to a note from Jane Hali & Associates. “We believe that ETSY’s growing assortment is strong and unique, “they said in an email comment.” The platform maintains key categories of interest to consumers including home, toys and entertainment. , craft supplies, pets and beauty. Some ETSY sellers also offer product customization.We anticipate that the home category will remain essential for ETSY as consumers seek unique furniture and decor for their homes. “

