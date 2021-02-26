Elon Musk responds that ‘it would be great’ if he was investigated for his Dogecoin memes





It’s no secret that the tycoon feels a preference for this cryptocurrency.

2 min read This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Contractor the contributors are theirs.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded on his favorite network, Twitter, about an alleged investigation to the various comments on Dogecoin and the consequences thereof, namely the sudden rise in its price. First Squawk, a person with access to proprietary information about finance and economics, revealed that Musk may be the subject of an investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to sources familiar with the subject. . SEC IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE TESLA CHIEF EXECUTIVE MUSK FOR HIS TWEETS ON DOGECOIN: FAMILY SOURCES WITH THE MATERIAL #Dogecoins #You’re here – First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) 25 February 2021 Another Twitter user made him share the information with the millionaire in a lighter and more fun way. He mocks the SEC for inventing “dog memes”. In addition, the tweet ends with the words ” Hello, Emperor Musk! “ and an image of Elon with crown and cape. The SEC investigating dog memes sent by a member about a memecoin reached its peak in 2021. All Hail Emperor Musk! pic.twitter.com/qbm1fLGbED – Official * Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) 25 February 2021 In response, the millionaire followed the joke line and replied, I hope they will! That would be great!”. Hope they do! That would be great – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 25 February 2021 What is Dogecoin? It is a cryptocurrency rival to Bitcoin, which was born out of a meme, a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, also known on the internet as Cheems. He’s Musk’s favorite and he didn’t hesitate to give his opinion on it. Among the tweets are “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto” and “No ups and downs, just Doge “After that, he increased his value by over 50%. You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/e2KF57KLxb – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021







