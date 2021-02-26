Water Rates Rise for US Customers in Pennsylvania in 11 Berks Municipalities | Berks and beyond





Pennsylvania American Water Co.’s rates will increase, but the increase will be significantly lower than requested by the company. State Public utility commissionvoted 4-0 Thursday on a two-year revenue increase of $ 70.5 million, which will be offset by credits of $ 10.5 million each in 2021 and 2022. The regulations reduce the proposed increase by more than 50%. Under the terms of the deal, a residential customer’s monthly water bill using the average of 3,458 gallons per month will increase in the first year of the current load from $ 57.85 to $ 61.92, and the monthly bill average residential wastewater will drop from $ 60.42 to $ 67.94. The new rates come into effect retroactively to January 28. For the second phased implementation on January 1, 2022, the average monthly residential bills will increase to $ 62.80 for water and $ 78.41 for wastewater. Had PUC approved the total increase of $ 138.6 million requested last year, residential water customers would have seen a 20.5% jump on average, from $ 57.85 to 69.73 $ the first year. The two-year increases will be slightly offset by the tax savings the company gives back to customers, Pennsylvania American said in A press release. The increase is the first in four years for the water utility, which serves about 2.3 million people in 37 counties in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania American operates two water systems in Berks County: Penn, which serves Sinking Spring and Wyomissing and Cumru, Lower Heidelberg, South Heidelberg and Spring townships; and Glen Alsace, which serves the townships of Mount Penn and St. Lawrence and Earl, Exeter and Ruscombmanor. Pennsylvania American also owns and operates the Township of Exeter wastewater treatment facility. The rate demand was driven by $ 1.64 billion of investment from 2019 to 2022 to replace and upgrade aging infrastructure, the company said in A press release. Pennsylvania American invests hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure each year to maintain and upgrade systems, according to the statement. “This year’s investments demonstrate our continued commitment to constantly replace and upgrade aging water infrastructure so that clean, safe water is there when you need it,” said Mike Doran, Company President, in the press release. “These investments are not only essential to the health and safety of the public, they also support the economic health of the communities we serve.” The company recently announcedthat it delivered its investment plan of $ 400 million in 2020 despite the COVID-19 public health emergency. This level of investment has supported 4,400 jobs in 2020 and will support more than 3,700 jobs in 2021 and 2022, Doran said.

