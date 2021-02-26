Michigan reports 1,073 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Friday February 26

Michigan reported 1,073 new coronavirus cases and one death on Friday February 26.

The state is recording an average of 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 per day and 23 new deaths per day over the past week. The average is slightly lower after four consecutive days of increase.

Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 586,425 confirmed cases and 15,454 deaths related to COVID-19. In addition, the state has reported 57,700 probable cases and 984 probable deaths, in which a doctor and / or an antigen test made a diagnosis of COVID-19, but without confirmation by PCR (polymerase chain reaction ).

(The graph above shows the Michigans 7-day moving average of new confirmed coronavirus cases. You can hover your cursor over a bar to see the number. You can also click the option just below the title to view the actual number of new cases reported by day.)

Seventy of Michigans’ 83 counties reported new cases of the coronavirus on Friday. Wayne led in new cases with 150, while Oakland and Kent reported 114 and 76, respectively.

Some of the other larger counties include Macomb with 72, Genesee with 56, Kalamazoo with 54, Washtenaw with 46, Ingham with 34 and Ottawa and Lenawee with 32 each.

Three counties reported one new death; however, two counties suppressed one death, making Fridays add up to one new death. Counties reporting one new death include Eaton, Ionia and Houghton, while Wayne and Lenawee have taken away one death each.

(The graph above shows the 7-day moving average of deaths in Michigans involving confirmed cases of coronavirus. You can hover your cursor over a bar to see the number. You can also click on the option just below the title to see the actual number of new deaths reported per day.)

State hospitals were treating 824 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, including 195 patients in intensive care. This is down from February 19, when hospitals treated 843 of those patients, including 217 in the ICU.

Of the 41,330 diagnostic tests processed Thursday, 2.99% came back positive for SARS-CoV-2. The positivity rate remained below 3% for two days, with Wednesday reporting a rate of 2.92%. The average positivity rate over the past seven days is 3.4%.

Note: The graph below rounds the positivity rate to the nearest whole number.

Michigan had administered more than 2.05 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. This includes approximately 1.31 million first doses and 740,038 seconds. Pfizer and Moderna recommend two doses of the vaccine given weeks apart.

Case reports

The first is a graph showing new cases reported to the state each day over the past 30 days. This is based on when a confirmed coronavirus test is reported to the state, which means the patient first became ill several days previously.

You can call up a chart for any county, and you can hover your cursor over a bar to see the date and number of cases.

(In a few cases, a county reported a negative (decrease) number of new daily cases, following a retroactive reclassification by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. In these cases, we subtracted the cases of the previous date and put 0 in the reported date field.)

The following table below shows new cases over the past 30 days based on symptom onset. In this graph, the numbers for the most recent days are incomplete due to the delay between illness and getting a confirmed coronavirus test result, which can take up to a week or more.

You can call up a chart for any county, and you can hover your cursor over a bar to see the date and number of cases.

To find a testing site near you, visit the indicates the online test finder, here, send an email to [email protected] or call 888-535-6136 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

