What is an NFTA and should you buy one?

The latest crypto craze is changing the way we buy and sell things in the digital realm.

Aherd of cartoon cats with wide eyes. A video of a high-flying drunk Lebron. A digital painting of 5,000 smaller images soon to be sold at Christies Auction House.

All of these have recently been turned into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, a new method of digital buying and selling of art and other media. These crypto-assets represent the latest blockchain-based boom: Three years ago, the entire NFT market was worth no more than $ 42 million. By the end of 2020, its value had risen 705% to $ 338 million, according to the latest estimate from Nonfungible.com, which monitors the NFT market.

While estimates of the current market size are not available, it has certainly grown even more. Just consider the face value of the tokens sold in the first two months of the year: until February, there were almost 150,000 sales of these tokens for some $ 310 million, almost five times the amount sold. in 2020.

This is the future, the coin of the future kingdom, actor William Shatner says during a Zoom call from his San Fernando Valley home. Last July, Shatner, 89, sold memorabilia from his life and career as virtual trading cards on the Wax blockchain. Five dollars was good for a five-card pack. Twenty-five dollars got you a 25-card pack, a collection that included candid photos from her Star Trek days and a 68-year-old dental x-ray. They pay off in nine minutes. One of the rarer cards, a 2000s Shatner headshot, was recently resold for $ 6,800. It is a phenomenon of rare things on the Internet.

What is an NFT?

Put simply, an NFT is an entry on a blockchain, the same decentralized digital ledger technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But unlike most Bitcoins, which are fungible, which means that one coin is essentially indistinguishable from another, and tokens of equivalent value on these blockchains are not fungible. This means they’re unique, so they can represent unique things, like a rare William Shatner headshot or even the title of a property.

And because they are unique and stored on the blockchain, they are unmistakably genuine. This is especially important when the asset they represent is digital. Since digital files can be copied endlessly and perfectly, it’s hard to own (or sell) a rare digital photo of Captain Kirk. An NTF token solves the riddle by proving that a digital file is the one and only original.

Peter Thiels Founders Fund is an investor in OpenSea, the largest NFT market; the Winklevoss twins own a competitor, Nifty Gateway. John Lamparski / Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images



When purchasing an NFT, you gain both the non-erasable ownership record of an asset and access to the actual asset. These assets can be anything. At the moment, these are mostly digital artwork or collectible cards. Some are virtual products that only exist in the market that sells them, and some are packaged in familiar formats like a JPEG or PDF. A small minority of NFT is a digital record of ownership of an actual physical object.

When did they start?

Circa 2017. Two first popular NFTs were CryptoPunks, digital images of 10,000 human and animal characters in a cute 8-bit style animation, and CryptoKitties, a collection of fanciful felines. They were initially distributed free. Most Valuable CryptoKitties Are Now Selling over $ 100,000, CryptoPunks for over a million dollars. I wish I could tell you that we knew how this was all going to turn out, admits Mack Flavelle, one of the co-creators of CryptoKitties. But we were as surprised as anyone.

CryptoKitties was launched in 2017, sparking a voracious collection craze for NFTs. Today, more than 260 characters trade hands each week, generating over $ 2 million in annual sales.

What is the particularity of tokens?

For a buyer, they provide a secure certificate of ownership on a digital object, protecting the value of the goods. The internet makes it easy to duplicate and tamper with something, and without a clear ownership record such as an NFT, the property is essentially worthless.

For a seller, NFTs not only allow you to sell something today, but also keep earning tomorrow. Artists in particular have always struggled to reap rewards if their work grows in value. NFTs can be coded to allow the original creator to collect money each time the token trades hands, typically between 2.5% and 10% of the sale price. The ability to set up a recurring income stream appeals to any famous person looking to expand their earning potential. For example, YouTube star Logan Paul sold 5 million dollars worth his own NFTa cardboard image of himself styled as a Pokmon trainer last weekend.

NFTs are the biggest reorientation of power control in the artist’s hands since the Renaissance and the printing press, says Benjamin Gentilli, an artist based in London. He sold an NFT by Christies four months ago for $ 131,250, nearly 10 times the estimated price. It appeals to people who have built their own audiences, perhaps on social media, to sell their works directly to their audiences.

The Beeple collage for sale at Christies; the artist has also collaborated with brands like Nike and Louis Vuitton. CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2021



Why are NFTs making the news right now?

A combination of factors. Traditional celebrities like Paul are hanging on to the trend, putting it in the spotlight. Sales at Christies do the same, with the venerable auction house lending a sense of legitimacy to the genre. Next week Christies will finish a 14-day online sale of a piece by digital artist Beeple. The starting bid for his work, a virtual collage of photos of his life taken over 5,000 consecutive days, was $ 100 and has since exceeded $ 1 million.

Another major player: NBA Top Shot, a site launched last October for virtual and video basketball trading cards. These so-called Moments are sold in packs of five cards and then resold in a thriving secondary market; the collections are then displayed in publicly accessible profile pages that function as virtual trophy boxes.

Some $ 200 million in sales have already taken place on Top Shot, more than two-thirds of transactions last week. A new record was set on Monday when Jesse Schwarz, 31, of Los Angeles, bought a Lebron Momenta clip a one-handed hang-gliding dunk in the 2019 Western Conference Finals for $ 208,000. At first people were like, you just spent $ 200,000. Are you crazy, have you lost? recalls Schwarz. He thinks he could reverse Moment for $ 1 million or more already. People’s confidence in the blockchain has reached a normal level. This kind of product doesn’t scare people, eventually everyone will be on board, he shrugged.

Should you buy one?

Whether it’s buying fine art, a 1982 Mouton Rothschild or a CryptoKitty, investing in alternative markets comes with more risk and less reward than money invested in more traditional places, such as actions. A recent Citi study, for example, found that the contemporary art market produced an annualized return of 7.5% from 1985 to 2018. Stocks, on the other hand, generated a return of almost 10%. . And while NFT prices are currently skyrocketing, it looks a bit bubbly. The NFT market is largely speculative and is likely to experience the wild price swings their cryptocousins ​​have experienced in recent years. Bitcoin, for example, costs around $ 50,000 today. Twelve months ago it was worth less than a fifth of that.

There is a high risk, says Nadya Ivanova, a keen observer of NFTs at LAtelier, which is part of investment bank BNP Paribas. The important thing to understand about the NFT market is that it is very new. And we always go through different cycles that establish what the real value of something is.