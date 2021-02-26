Best Buy puts 5,000 workers at the mercy of demand for its online retail boom





(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images) Best Buy laid off about 5,000 employees earlier this month, with the electronics retailer focusing more on online sales. COVID-19 has forced many of the company’s big box stores to temporarily close in 2020. However, demand for Best Buy’s online sales channels is booming. During this past fourth trimester, the company’s online sales grew nearly 90% year-over-year. Online shopping also accounted for 43 percent of Best Buy’s total national sales during the period. “In the fourth quarter, the first launches of the application (Best Buy) increased by almost 80%,” added Corrie Barry, CEO of the company. win the call. Despite the boom in online sales, the company still sees its supermarkets as an asset. Retail outlets were actually key to fulfilling many of his e-commerce orders through curbside pickup and same-day deliveries. “The percentage of online sales picked up by customers in our stores was 48%,” Barry said. “For more context, same-day shipping volume increased 376% and our employees have delivered over a million units.” Nonetheless, COVID-19 forced Best Buy to lay off some of its workforce in 2020. When the pandemic began, the company laid off around 51,000 retail employees, some of whom later returned. , while others are gone for good. As a result, the company now has around 102,000 workers, a drop of around 21,000 before the pandemic began. According to the CEO of Best Buy, it is inevitable that more consumers will buy online even after the United States has recovered from the pandemic. “The buying behavior of customers will be permanently changed in an even more digital way and allow customers to shop the way they want,” Barry said. “Our strategy is to embrace this reality and lead, not follow.” Although the company has laid off around 5,000 employees, many of them full-time, Barry said Best Buy has added another 2,000 part-time positions.







