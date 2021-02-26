Nikola: Former executive chairman repeatedly misled investors





In a Thursday night filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nikola acknowledged seven “Inaccurate” statements that Milton, who left the company in September, allegedly made between July 2016 and July 2020 the company’s progress in developing electric and hydrogen trucks. He also listed two other statements attributed to the company when Milton was executive chairman.

The statements listed in the file had all been mentioned among the allegations made in a short seller report released in September by Hindenburg Research. Nikola admitted in the file that the statements listed “were inaccurate in whole or in part, when made”.

Nikola and Milton in the past had denied Hindenburg’s claims. And in Thursday’s filing, the company said some of the allegations made by Hindbenburg were found to be inaccurate by an independent investigation commissioned by the company.

Milton remains the company’s largest shareholder, with more than 20% of its shares, despite his departure and the federal investigation into his alleged misrepresentation. Lawyers representing Milton in some of the lawsuits surrounding the company did not respond to a request for comment on the filing. Statements classified as inaccurate include a 2016 claim that Nikola had already designed a zero-emission truck and a 2020 statement that five trucks were ready to roll off the assembly line. Milton also said in late 2019 and again in mid-2020 that Nikola “could produce” over 1,000 kilograms of hydrogen at the company’s demonstration stations and lowered the cost of hydrogen “below” $ 3 per kilogram. Nikola’s case also revealed that its costs associated with regulatory and legal matters climbed to $ 24.7 million in 2020, including $ 19.5 million in the fourth quarter. The company also set aside $ 8.1 million for Milton’s legal fees as part of his contract with him, even though he left the company on September 20, the day after the federal summons was served. . So far he has paid $ 1.5 million for it. Late Thursday, the company reported a loss of $ 147.1 million in the fourth quarter, up from a loss of $ 26.3 million in the same period the previous year. For the year, Nikola lost $ 384.3 million, four times the loss recorded in 2019. The company said it remains on track to deliver its first semi-trailer, the Nikola Tre, to customers before the end of this year. But in a conference call Thursday, he revised the number of vehicles he plans to deliver in 2021 to just around 100. With a price tag of around $ 300,000 per truck, that would give Nikola a turnover. of about $ 30 million. To date, he has hardly seen any turnover. General Motors GM Nikola went public in June 2020 and its stock quickly skyrocketed, doubling in value within a day shortly after it started trading. In August, the company announced an agreement with a large garbage disposal company for up to 5,000 electric garbage trucks that it had not yet designed. In September, just days before the short seller made the allegations regarding the company’s claims, Nikola announced a deal that would have givenan 11% stake in Nikola and have the two automakers cooperate on an electric van. But the stock collapsed as a result of the allegations and never recovered. It was trading at less than half its value on Friday before the allegations were made public. The deal for the garbage truck was scrapped and GM also withdrew from its deal. The company said it would now focus on heavy trucks and hydrogen refueling stations. “In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nikola made the changes necessary to refocus and realign the company,” CEO Mark Russell said when the company’s results were announced Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos