10-digit numbering to begin this year | News

INDIANAPOLIS Starting April 24, everyone in area codes 219 and 574 in northern Indiana will be encouraged to start using 10 digits, rather than seven, to make local phone calls.

For example, callers should start dialing 219-555-5555 or 574-555-5555 instead of 555-5555.

This will ease the upcoming transition to mandatory 10-digit dialing for local calls in area codes 219 and 574, according to information provided by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

Local calls made with seven digits will continue to work until October 24 to give everyone enough time to adjust to the new numbering scheme and to make the necessary system changes before 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory for users. local calls, state officials said.

The change to the 10-digit numbering is necessary to accommodate the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as designated by the Federal Communications Commission, the release said. All telecommunications providers in the United States are required to implement the three-digit dialing code 9-8-8 for the hotline by July 16, 2022. Under the FCC ruling, the 10-digit dialing code must be in place by this date for any area code. with a 988 prefix.

219/574

As of April 24, people should start using 10 digits each time they place a local call from area code 219 or 574 (by dialing the area code followed by the remaining digits). Those who forget and dial only seven digits (until October 24) will still have their call ended.

As of October 24, that will change. After this date, those who do not use 10 digits will not see their call ended and a recording will ask them to hang up and redial.

As of July 16, 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be reachable by calling the three-digit code 9-8-8. The lifeline can be reached before and after this date at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The most important facts for residential consumers and businesses to know about these area codes are:

Phone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.

People will need to dial the area code plus the phone number (a total of 10 digits) for all local calls in the 219 and 574 areas.

People will continue to dial 1 plus area code plus phone number (a total of 11 digits) for all long distance calls.

Local calls now will remain local.

10-digit dialing for local calls will not change the price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services.

People can still dial three digits to reach 911 for emergency services.

People can continue to dial three digits to dial 211 (social services), 411 (directory assistance), 711 (telecom relay service), or 811 (call to ask for the location of utilities before digging).

People should start including the area code with the local seven-digit phone numbers when providing numbers to others.

People should make sure that all preprogrammed numbers for local calls are configured to include the area code. Examples include personal security systems, health surveillance services, PBXs, fax machines, Internet access numbers, alarm and security systems, doors, speed dials, telephone contact lists. mobile / cordless phones, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and similar features.

People should check their website, stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, personal or pet tags and microchips, and other items to make sure the phone number includes the l ‘area code.

All safety and security equipment, including medical alert devices and alarm systems, should be programmed for mandatory 10-digit local dialing, unless calls are already directed to wireless phone numbers. charges or long distance.

Those who are unsure of the need to reprogram their equipment should contact their medical or safety alert provider. All necessary reprogramming must be completed by October 24. To avoid last-minute problems, consumers are encouraged by state officials to address necessary changes as soon as possible after April 24, when the six-month transition period begins.

Specific area codes in 35 states, including the four neighboring states of Indiana, implement 10-digit dialing to accommodate the 988 Lifeline.

Mandatory 10-digit numbering has been in place for several years in Indiana area codes 317 and 812; it was implemented to allow for the addition of new overlaid area codes due to dwindling supplies.