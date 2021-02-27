Business
CIC Health expands operations at Reggie Lewis Center
But now, she said, she can’t wait to see better days.
I hope that at the end of the summer I will be able to have a nice trip and be around people, she said. I want to live.
Simmons was one of some 300 people who were vaccinated on Friday, the second day of the gradual launch of CIC Healths at the vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College.
CIC Heath took over the injection site from the city of Boston, which had been operating it since early February. The company, which also operates mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, has been hired by the state to increase capacity at the Lewis Center.
Effective Saturday, CIC Health will begin administering 800 injections of the Pfizer vaccine per day, with the goal of increasing to 2,500 injections per day by the end of March. The covered track at the Lewis Center has been equipped with 20 vaccination posts in view of the volume.
Mass General Brigham provides medical supervision of the establishment.
Brigham and Womens surgeon Dr Atul Gawande, co-founder and executive chairman of CIC Health, said the launch of a mass vaccination site at the Lewis Center was part of the states comprehensive equity initiative aimed at ensuring that communities, such as Roxbury, have been disproportionately affected. by the virus have access to vaccines.
Mass sites like this are only part of the solution, Gawande said. This solution includes small sites, mid-sized sites, hospitals, community health centers and other places that administer vaccines, as well as mobile centers going to people’s homes … We need everything for be able to reach everyone.
To make sure doses reach people living in Roxbury and surrounding neighborhoods, half of Lewis Center appointments are canceled each week, so community groups, such as the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, can fill them with eligible local residents. .
As we know, COVID has had a much bigger impact on this community than other communities here in this region, said Dr Ellana Stinson, associate medical director of the site, so we want to make sure we get it right and to do so in a way that is safe, fair and equitable.
This Saturday and Sunday, the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, a group of more than 250 black civic, business, public health and religious leaders, is working with CIC Health to organize a vaccination campaign at the Lewis Center in honor of Black History Month. The coalition hopes to fill the 800 nominations, or half of the 1,600 places available this weekend, thanks to a robust and multilingual awareness and prospecting campaign.
By Thursday, all Saturday appointments reserved for the coalition had been filled, according to Shana Bryant, responsible for community communications for the site. Most of the time slots available on Sunday have also been secured, she added.
I think people are excited to come to a place they know, and CIC really makes an effort to do it right, she said.
Bryant, who lives in Grove Hall and attended Roxbury Community College, credited CIC Health for partnering with local groups, like the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, and listening to them to make sure people of color are not not just vaccinated, but feel comfortable with the process.
Stinson, the medical director, for example, recruited around 65 black doctors and nurses to volunteer to administer doses over the weekend.
I think it’s important for black people and other people of color who want to have their photo taken in a place where they feel safe and comfortable, Bryant said, and it’s inclusive and it’s in. their community.
Deanna Pan can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.
