ARK ETFs have been hot and competitors have emerged. Now they are all falling.

ARK Invest’s exchange traded funds suffered a major setback this week.

In its worst week since last March, the company’s flagship product, the $ 24 billion



ARK innovation



the exchange-traded fund (ticker: ARKK) fell 14.6%, some of its top holdings, including



You’re here



(TSLA) and



Year



(ROKU) fell sharply. The



S&P 500,



meanwhile, fell 2.4%.

An improving economic outlook that could lead to higher prices and a higher interest rate for lower stocks this week, especially those of top performing tech companies. At its peak on February 12, ARK Innovation was up 26% for 2021, compared to 5% for S&P. At the end of the month, ARK Innovation was up 4.7% and the S&P was up 1.5%. Investors withdrew more than $ 1 billion from ARK ETFs on Wednesday and Thursday, the largest net outflows in company history for seven years and a sharp reversal from previous weeks. The funds have so far registered $ 16 billion in inflows this year.

As the Wall Street saying goes, when the ducks quack, feed the ducks. Fund companies have taken note of the inflows of ARK and have deployed similar specialized ARK-type funds that focus on innovative and disruptive companies.

Cathie Wood, the economist who founded ARK Investment Management, is a thoughtful observer and excellent stock picker. But the phenomenal rise in ARK is due to more than competence: five of the seven ARK ETFs returned more than 100% last year, a historic anomaly. Returns like this attract hot money from people who rush into a sure thing and sell as soon as stocks weaken, resulting in the $ 1 billion outflow in two days.

Fidelity deployed a suite of six actively managed disruption funds last April. Five focus on specific areas such as automation, communications, finance, medicine and technology; a,



Loyalty disruptors



(FGDFX), encompasses the five themes. In total, the suite has $ 558 million in assets; since the start of the year, they have grown by 3.3% on average.

Its disruption funds employ a new time-based pricing model. Annual fees start at 1%, drop to 0.75% after one year, and 0.5% after two years. The overall goal is to encourage investors to invest for the long term, says Chris Peixotto, vice president of Fidelitys investment products group. This is especially relevant for disruptive funds, which can be volatile and take years to materialize.

The $ 421 million



Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity



ETF (GINN), launched in November, tracks an index of nearly 500 stocks about 10 times more than ARK Innovation. This lack of focus and the lack of active management make this ETF much more like the big market, with securities such as



Alphabet



(GOOG),



Nvidia



(NVDA), and



Facebook



(FB), none of which is part of the ARK Innovation ETF. The Goldman Innovate ETF has generated a return of 4.8% so far this year.

The $ 181 million



Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF



(MOON), also launched in November, is probably the fund that most closely resembles ARK. It only owns 50 shares, but unlike most ETF ARKs, it is not actively managed. Instead, it tracks an index that uses natural language processing to examine company filings, identify innovation-related remarks, and pick out disruptive companies at an early stage. The fund is up 34% this year.

The $ 1.1 billion



Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100



ETF (QQQJ), a mid-cap version of the popular



Invesco QQQ Trust



(QQQ), was a big hit when it launched in October. It follows the 101st to the 200th largest emerging company listed on the Nasdaq, primarily in tech and other innovation-driven industries. Many of today’s mega names were once in the Next Gen basket. The fund is up 7.1% this year.

All of those innovation funds have plummeted over the past week, but none have seen the kind of exits ARK has made. Maybe being the first to come is not always an advantage.

