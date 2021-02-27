Virginia SNAP beneficiaries can now have Food Lion groceries delivered through Instacart





RICHMOND, Virginia – Virginians who enjoy the benefits of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to order groceries from Food Lion and have them delivered through Instacart. The food delivery app announced Friday that it will expand its SNAP payment program to more than 180 Food Lions across the state. SNAP beneficiaries will be able to use their benefits through the app for the delivery and pickup of groceries at Food Lion. “This latest expansion follows the most recent approval from Food and Nutrition Services of the USDA allowing Instacart and Food Lion to launch this SNAP online partnership.” a spokesperson for Instacart said. Customers can choose from Food Lion’s SNAP eligible products and once the items are added to their cart, they can select the amount of their perks they wish to allocate to the order. Instacart also waives shipping charges for the first three orders from each eligible customer. “To help subsidize costs for SNAP beneficiaries, until March 16, 2021, Instacart will waive delivery and / or pickup charges on the first three SNAP EBT orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their account. Instacart. ” added a spokesperson for Instacart. Instacart and Food Lion first partnered in 2016 and currently provide services to more than 600 Food Lions in the region. The Food Lion initiative was launched in early February in North Carolina and is now launching in Virginia alongside 7 other states, including Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia western. Instacart users can also use their SNAP benefits at ALDI.







