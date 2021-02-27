Ruby’s Diner at the end of Huntington Beach Pier serves its final shake, but a new restaurant could take its place

The iconic Rubys Diner at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier, which has served beachgoers since 1996, had its last day of operation on Friday before closing permanently.

The place had struggled in recent years, declaring bankruptcy in 2018.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said on Friday that the lease on the building, which is owned by the City of Huntington Beach, was acquired by a group led by Alexander Leff in bankruptcy proceedings.

He has experience running other restaurants, including one on the Malibu Pier, Carr said. He is looking to develop a restaurant on the theme of seafood.

City spokeswoman Catherine Jun said Leff is expected to start the permitting process soon, and this is expected to take four to six months.

Carr said that as far as she knew, there were no plans to change the architecture of the building, including the red tiled roof.

Rubys took over the place of the End Cafe, which was destroyed in the great storm of 1988 and eventually rebuilt. Rubys was a favorite in Surf City for its location, prices, and retro-style surfing decorations.

Other Orange County Rubys locations, including one on Balboa Pier and two restaurants on the Coast Road at Corona del Mar and Laguna Beach, respectively, are expected to remain open.

We weren’t going anywhere, said David Saighani, Rubys general manager on Balboa Pier. My phones are ringing. Everyone thinks it was closing too, but was not going anywhere.

On Friday noon, dozens of people lined up at the Huntington Beach Pier location to buy a last burger, fries or the famous shakes from restaurants.

Left to right, Kayden Foley, her mother, Katrina Foley, and Foleys’ sister, Kailee Groscost, all of Huntington Beach, enjoy their lunch on the last day of operation at the Rubys Diner on Huntington Beach Pier on Friday. (Raul Roa / photographer)

Friends Lacey Shaylor and Kim Vanderwolk, both 27 and longtime Huntington Beach residents, said the news of Rubys’ closure came suddenly.

My whole childhood is a version of Rubys, whether it’s just a shake or eating a bunch of food, Vanderwolk said. Anyone who goes to the beach ends up at Rubys. We were talking about how we remember a specific order from our childhood. I’m gonna have chicken strips and shakes [today] … that’s what I used to get.

Jon Saavedra from Westminster came on Friday with his girlfriend, Kayla Simms, who said working at the Rubys in Huntington Beach was her first job.

We wanted to come down and say goodbye, Saavedra said. It’s a bit nostalgic for us. It’s kind of like a piece of the city shutdown, you know?

Customers place their order at Rubys on Huntington Beach Pier on Friday. (Raul Roa / photographer)

Jessica Ogo from Costa Mesa said she had her first date with her future husband, Donny, at the Huntington Beach Rubys in 1997. He ended up proposing to her at the end of the pier, just behind the restaurant, on the 24th. December 2004.

She said she was sad that the Rubys, which had the Jan & Deans Tiki Lounge on the second floor, was closing.

I think it’s just one more thing that’s changing a bit, Ogo said. Those of us who have been here since we were born, it’s a little sad to see all that is going on. Obviously, we welcome the change, but it’s a shame that some things don’t.

Carr said she plans to go to Rubys late Friday afternoon to order what else? a jolt.

It’s bittersweet to see them go, she said. At the same time, I’m looking forward to the new restaurant that will open the next chapter of Huntington Beach, quite frankly.