WeWorks Path to Markets is licensed as a co-founder and SoftBank settles the dispute





Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork, and SoftBank, the co-working company’s largest shareholder, announced on Friday that they had settled their legal dispute, paving the way for WeWork to go public just 16 months after SoftBank l saved from collapse. WeWork canceled an initial public offering in 2019 after investors objected to the company’s huge losses and criticized its governance practices. Now SoftBank, a large Japanese conglomerate, wants to bring WeWork to the stock exchange through a deal with a special purpose acquisition company, a gateway to the stock market that has become popular in recent months. As part of its 2019 bailout, SoftBank offered to buy $ 3 billion of WeWork shares from Mr. Neumann, who left the company during its IPO attempt, and other shareholders. But just as the coronavirus was emptying WeWork office-sharing locations, SoftBank said last year it would not go ahead with the purchase, prompting Mr. Neumann to take legal action. . According to SoftBanks’ initial offer, Mr Neumann was expected to receive $ 960 million, but according to the settlement he will receive $ 480 million as SoftBank buys half of the number of shares, according to a person familiar with the deal .

With this litigation behind us, we are fully focused on our mission to reinvent the workplace and continue to meet the growing demand for flexible space around the world, said Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of WeWork and Senior Executive at SoftBank. .

SoftBank will spend around $ 1 billion to buy shares of other shareholders, or half of the amount originally agreed. SoftBank will also pay Mr Neumann $ 50 million to cover his legal fees, the person familiar with the settlement said. The legal dispute has created uncertainty over what share of WeWork is held by each major shareholder. This doubt had to be dispelled for the company to go public. SoftBank has been in talks to partner with BowX Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, the person with knowledge of the settlement said. It is not clear how far along the talks are. WeWork has only published uneven financial results in recent months, so it’s not clear how hard the pandemic has hit it. Many of its clients have not renewed their membership. WeWork rents a space from owners and then charges its members a fee for using that space. To save money, he restructured some of his leases.

SoftBank has also backed WeWork with billions of dollars in funding.

