Facebook to Pay $ 650 Million to Settle Some Users’ Digital Privacy Breach Claims





A San Francisco federal judge has approved a $ 650 million class action lawsuit settlement payable by Facebook, settling claims it violated privacy laws by storing biometric data, like face scans, without first getting user approval.

“Either way, the $ 650 million settlement in this biometric privacy class action lawsuit is a historic result,” District Judge James Donato wrote in approving the settlement. “This is one of the biggest privacy breach settlements ever, and it will put at least $ 345 in the hands of every class member interested in being compensated.”

Donato called the settlement a victory for consumers in the "hotly contested" areas of digital privacy. Facebook did not immediately respond to The Chronicle's request for comment. The case arises out of a lawsuit in Illinois in 2015 that claimed the social media giant violated that state's law on collecting and storing biometric data through the use of software it uses to tag and identify faces of people in photos. Facebook had previously appealed the case to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and ultimately failed to have it heard by the Supreme Court. The regulations also include changes Facebook needs to make to the way it collects this type of data. The company will automatically set its facial recognition scans on people's profiles to "disabled", unless users decide to accept them first. The company will also need to remove all stored face models for the more than 1.5 million members of the class, who have so far claimed the payments in December. The company initially agreed to settle the claims for $ 550 million, but an additional $ 100 million was added when Donato expressed doubts that it was enough. In 2019, the company was fined $ 5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for breaches of consumer privacy, the highest penalty paid for such breach at the time. This case accused the company of deceiving users into disclosing information through its privacy settings. The Menlo Park-headquartered company is currently involved in a public battle with another tech giant, Apple, over its advertising business. Facebook earns billions in revenue from targeted advertising by tracking user behavior on its and other sites. Apple plans to make this kind of data sharing optional on apps like Facebook in an upcoming software release that could threaten the company's social media revenue. The company reported more than $ 28 billion in revenue in its latest quarterly report, released last month.







