2 women arrested after brawl over racist slurs on American Airlines flight from DFW airport

Two women were arrested this week after a flight from DFW International Airport had to be hijacked when a brawl broke out.

The incident, apparently provoked by racist slurs, took place on Wednesday afternoon American Airlines Flight 776 from DFW Airport in Los Angeles.

According to police in Phoenix, where the plane landed, witnesses said two women on the flight were having a conversation using racial epithets when a man asked them to stop.

One of the women, identified as Kelly Pichardo, 30, got angry and allegedly spat at the male passenger who asked her to stop using the language, police said in a statement.

When the man started recording the two women with his phone, the other woman slapped his hand in an attempt to stop him, police said. She has been identified as Leeza Rodriguez, 29.

The flight was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the police arrested the woman.

The two women face a charge of disorderly conduct and Pichardo also faces a charge of assault. It was not known if either of the women had a lawyer or if she remained in detention on Friday.

The flight eventually continued to Los Angeles, arriving approximately two hours after its scheduled arrival time.

American Airlines said in a written statement that the women’s behavior was disturbing and unacceptable and that they had been placed on the company’s no-fly list.