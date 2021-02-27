Closing of Ruby’s Diner at the end of Huntington Beach Pier

The iconic Rubys Diner at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier, which has served beachgoers since 1996, had its last day of operation on Friday before closing permanently.

The place had struggled in recent years, declaring bankruptcy in 2018.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said on Friday the lease for the city-owned building was acquired by a group led by Alexander Leff in bankruptcy proceedings.

He has experience running other restaurants, including one on the Malibu Pier, Carr said. He is looking to develop a restaurant on the theme of seafood.

City spokeswoman Catherine Jun said Leff is expected to start the permitting process soon, and this is expected to take four to six months.

Rubys took over the place of the End Cafe, which was destroyed during the Great Storm of 1988. Rubys was a favorite in Surf City for its location, prices, and retro-style surfing decorations.

Other Orange County Rubys locations, including one on Balboa Pier and restaurants on the Coastal Road in Corona del Mar and Laguna Beach, are expected to remain open.

We weren’t going anywhere, said David Saighani, Rubys general manager on Balboa Pier. My phones are ringing. Everyone thinks it was closing too, but was not going anywhere.

On Friday noon, dozens of people lined up at the Huntington Beach Pier location to buy a last burger, fries or the famous shakes from restaurants.

Friends Lacey Shaylor and Kim Vanderwolk, both 27 and longtime Huntington Beach residents, said news of Rubys’ closure was sudden.

My whole childhood is a version of Rubys, whether it’s just a shake or eating a bunch of food, Vanderwolk said. Anyone who goes to the beach ends up at Rubys. We were talking about how we remember a specific order from our childhood. I’m gonna have chicken strips and shakes [today] … that’s what I used to get.

Jon Saavedra from Westminster came on Friday with his girlfriend, Kayla Simms, who said her first job was at the Rubys in Huntington Beach.

We wanted to come down and say goodbye, Saavedra said. It’s a bit nostalgic for us. It’s kind of like a piece of the city shutdown, you know?

Customers order Friday at Rubys on the Huntington Beach Pier. (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

Jessica Ogo of Costa Mesa said she had her first date with her husband, Donny, in 1997 at the Huntington Beach Rubys. He proposed to her at the end of the pier, just behind the restaurant, on December 24, 2004.

She said she was sad that Rubys, which housed Jan & Deans Tiki Lounge on the second floor, is shutting down.

I think it’s just one more thing that’s changing a bit, Ogo said. Those of us who have been here since we were born, it’s a little sad to see all that is going on. Obviously, we welcome the change, but it’s a shame that some things don’t.

Carr said she plans to go to Rubys on Friday afternoon to order what else? a jolt.

It’s bittersweet to see them go, she said. At the same time, I’m looking forward to the new restaurant that will open the next chapter of Huntington Beach.

Szabo writes for Times Community News.