Texas Griddy’s customers have moved to other power companies





Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most important news from Texas. Texans who receive their electricity from Griddy Energy are shifted to other suppliers after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid for most of Texas, revoked the company’s operating rights because that she had missed the required payments to ERCOT, according to a contract notice. In total, Texas electricity providers did not make more than $ 2.1 billion in payments owed to ERCOT, according to another contract notice Friday. State entity depends on transaction fees suppliers to help operate the state power grid. The missed payments came after the costs of a megawatt hour of electricity fell from an average of $ 35 to $ 9,000 at the height of the devastating winter storm in recent weeks that contributed to the near collapse of the electricity grid in the States. Griddy grabbed the headlines for sending massive invoices to customers. A Chambers County woman has filed a class action lawsuit accusing Griddy of price abuse. In the lawsuit, his lawyer claimed the company billed him over $ 9,000 for the week of the storm, in stark contrast to his normal monthly bill of $ 200 to $ 500. Griddy passes wholesale electricity rates directly to customers, who in turn pay the company $ 10 per month. This differs from fixed rate electricity plans which offer a constant rate regardless of market conditions. Wholesale prices soared during the storm because winter conditions temporarily took many power producers offline, reducing supply and demand skyrocketing. ERCOT said it is working closely with PUC staff and relevant market participants to ensure an effective and efficient transfer of customers. ERCOT spokesperson Leslie Sopko said she had no further details on Griddys clients. In a message to customers that Griddy’s spokeswoman Lauren Valdes shared with The Texas Tribune, the company said ERCOT ignored requests for emergency help and shut it down on Friday. It wasn’t a choice we made, the message said. On the same day, when ERCOT announced that it was $ 2.1 billion short, it decided to take this action against a single company which represents a tiny fraction of the market and this shortfall. ERCOT can ban electricity providers from doing business if they make four late payments in a year, according to entity protocols. Last week, Griddy warned customers about the price increases and encouraged them to switch to other vendors, according to previous reports from the Texas Tribune. The company also posted a blog on its website accusing the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which regulates the ERCOT, of raising the wholesale market price of energy. The disastrous effects of last week’s storm sparked day-long hearings in the Texas House and Senate on Thursday and Friday, in which lawmakers questioned ERCOT CEO Bill Magness, the chairman of the PUC DeAnn Walker and representatives of various utility companies on what was wrong. Tom Hancock, representative of the Garland Power and Light utility, said many vendors could struggle to make payments to ERCOT in time after the storms that followed. ERCOT now owes a lot of money from market players who may have been undercover, Hancock said. We believe that if this domino effect will start to occur, that after today, let it be known.

