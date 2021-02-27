62 Minnesota patients received poorly mixed COVID vaccine





The vaccine, administered in a Mankato Hy-Vee, was mixed with sterile water rather than the saline solution supplied by Pfizer.

MANKATO, Minn. More than five dozen people have been injected with the poorly mixed COVID vaccine into a Mankato Hy-Vee. This happened when the pharmacy staff misused the Pfizer vaccine mixed with sterile water rather than the special saline solution provided by the drug manufacturer. Among the 62 patients injected was Greg Brown of Champlin. His son had picked him up to meet him in Mankato, so he drove an hour and a half on Tuesday, eager to get the shot. I felt good, he told KARE 11. It was a huge relief. That sense of relief was shattered later that night when he got a call from Hy-Vee. At 7:45 a.m. a representative from Hy-Vee called me and told me we had a confusion, he said. A Hy-Vee spokesperson confirms to KARE 11 that two pharmacy staff used a vaccine that had been mixed with sterile water. This is something the CDC on their website explicitly says not to do. According to the company statement, 62 people were injected with the poorly mixed vaccine. Hy-Vee said: After consulting with several third-party doctors working on the vaccination process, we received confirmation that there is no reason for medical concern. No patient also reported side effects. The company went on to say that it had retrained staff and was working with affected patients on next steps. Brown says the store has not communicated this to him. My worry is what this first blow did to me? Or don’t me? he said. Brown says he feels good, but is frustrated that neither Hy-Vee nor the medical professions have been able to tell him if the faulty shot he received is still protecting him or if he is able to get some. another. I was sitting here waiting on the phone, he said. In the meantime, his name has appeared on two other vaccine lotteries. In either case, Brown had to refuse a shot unsure whether it was safe to take another. He couldn’t wait to be fully immunized and go back to alternative education and other activities, I could have done a lot more. I could have started seeing grandchildren in 3 weeks, he says. Instead, he waits. Despite the setback, Brown is more determined than ever to get his shot. I want the vaccine. I want everyone to take the vaccine. Get it, he said. Just because I had major confusion doesn’t stop other people from getting the vaccine.

