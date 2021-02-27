Plug Power’s Commitment to STAMP Brings More Than 68 Jobs, Says GCEDC CEO

The construction of a hydrogen fuel production facility at WNY’s Advanced Science and Technology Manufacturing Park will have benefits for Genesee County that go well beyond the 68 jobs planned for the $ 290 million project, Steve Hyde, CEO of Genesee County Economic Development Center, said in an interview this afternoon.

In addition to positioning STAMP as potentially a large part of New York’s green energy future, Plug Power has agreed to invest more than $ 55 million in a 450 megawatt power substation in which to other potential manufacturers of STAMP may tap into.

“It’s a huge, huge investment,” Hyde said. “This will more than double our investment in STAMP’s infrastructure.”

While some infrastructure is already in place, much of the infrastructure construction for STAMP has been put on hold until an advanced manufacturer agrees to locate a factory in the 1,250 acre mega site. Now, GCEDC’s business development team will be able to indicate to site selectors that critical infrastructure, such as the substation, will be in place by a specific date. This may help some site selectors who have stepped into STAMP’s wheels – including, according to press reports, Samsung – to make a final decision on their construction plans.

STAMP has been Hyde’s dream project for over a decade and throughout those years he has happily repeated that “economic development is a marathon, not a sprint”. He used the expression again today.

And he hasn’t crossed the finish line yet. There is still a purchase agreement to be completed and approved by the GCEDC board with Power Plug, as well as adjusting the final figures of an incentive package to help reduce development costs for the company. This is usually a PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) and tax cuts on building materials.

New York has already pledged $ 2 million in tax credits for job creation in its Excelsior program. These are incentives that the company will only receive if it achieves its job creation goals.

Plug Power will harness clean hydroelectric power from Niagara Falls to convert water into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen will be liquefied stored in tanks and transported to Henrietta where Power Plug is building a hydrogen fuel cell plant.

Many of these fuel cells will be used in forklifts and other warehouse equipment used by companies like Walmart and Amazon, as these companies are a cost-effective, 100% carbon-free energy source for a key part of its operations.

Hydrogen fuel cells will also be available for long-haul trucking as well as other applications.

“We are going to be part of a 100% green and renewable energy ecosystem,” said Hyde.

He said this will help make STAMP attractive to other companies participating in New York’s campaign to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy.

This view reflects the opportunity for STAMP to become an innovative hub for green energy with 1366 Technologies, which manufactures advanced solar wafer chips, announcing its intention to build a factory at STAMP in 2015. This proposal s ‘collapsed after years. delays because the Department of Energy would not sign a previously promised loan guarantee. Then Rep. Chris Collins apparently did nothing during that time to help move the project forward with the DOE.

The DOE will not be so heavily involved in this project and Rep. Chris Jacobs seems to have no reservations about supporting the project. He released this statement tonight: d

Landing Plug Power is an incredible victory for Genesee County and the entire region. Thanks to the great work of the Genesee County Economic Development Center, the STAMP site is attracting high tech and innovative companies to strengthen our region and provide well paying jobs in western New York. This is just the start and I will do whatever I can to help provide more opportunities in our region.

The Plug Power plant is expected to produce 45 tonnes of hydrogen per day.

The New York Power Authority is supporting the project with:

Allocation of 10 MW of low-cost hydroelectric power from the Niagara Power project.

$ 1.5 million from the Western New York Power Proceeds program.

143 MW of high load factor power that NYPA will procure for Plug Power in the energy market.

Power Plug is investing an additional $ 125 million in a facility in Henrietta to create fuel cells. The project is expected to create 377 additional jobs in the region.

In a statement released yesterday, Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, said: “The future of Plug Power rightly revolves around building the green hydrogen economy. We are grateful that our state Origin, New York, is supporting aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives. And that Plug Power’s green hydrogen solutions can have such an impact on the state’s positive environmental and economic climates. “

