ThreeD Capital Inc. acquires securities of Windfall Geotek Inc. Canadian Stock Exchange: IDK.CN





TORONTO, February 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ThreeD Capital Inc. (ThreeD or the Company) (CSE: IDK / OTCQB: IDKFF), a Canada-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and smaller Promising Resources, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the ownership and control of a total of 8,889,500 common shares (the subject shares) and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the subject warrants). and with the subject shares, the subject units) of Windfall Geotek Inc. (Windfall) through a series of transactions ending February 19, 2021. The subject shares represented approximately 10.0% of all shares issued and outstanding ordinary Windfall as of February 26, 2021 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 11.0% on a basis, assuming the exercise of the relevant warrants only) Immediately prior to the transactions herein, ThreeD did not own any securities of Windfall. The affected units were acquired through a series of transactions. 1,000,000 of the subject shares and 1,000,000 of the subject warrants were acquired through a private placement and not through a stock exchange for a total consideration payable of $ 60,000 . The remaining subject shares were acquired on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for a total consideration payable of $ 1,972,691, or $ 0.25 per subject share. Windfall by ThreeD’s holdings in securities are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD may increase or decrease its investments in Windfall at any time, or continue to maintain its current investment position, depending on market conditions or market conditions. any other relevant factor. The transaction was effected on the basis of the exemption contained in section 2.3 of NI 45-106 on the grounds that ThreeD is an accredited investor as defined herein. About ThreeD Capital Inc. ThreeD is a publicly traded Canadian venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resource and disruptive technology sectors. ThreeDs’ investment strategy is to invest in several private and public companies in various sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in promising early stage companies, where it can be the lead investor and can further provide investors with advisory services and access to the Companys ecosystem. For more information: Lynn Chapman, CPA, California Chief Financial Officer and Secretary General

Feldm[email protected] Telephone: 416-941-8900 The Canadian Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy thereof.

