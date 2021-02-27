Operating cap loosened in San Antonio as COVID situation improves





It has been several weeks since the city first reached the COVID-19 hospitalization threshold that triggered the measure.

SAN ANTONIO Several businesses in San Antonio and Bexar County have returned to 75% of their operating capacity for the first time since late last year. Local officials gave the green light last Friday after the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus fell and remained below the threshold of 15% of total hospitalizations for seven consecutive days. Jacob Walker owns Fitness 1440. The increased capacity lifts some weight off his shoulders. His gymnasium may resume offering larger group classes as it did before the pandemic. “As a small business, every customer matters,” Walker said. “It’s nice to see that we are moving in the right direction.” It’s also good news for The Good Kind, a restaurant in Southtown. Owner Tim McDiarmid is set to offer indoor seating for the first time in months. She has kept him strictly outside since the start of the pandemic. “More than anything, it’s great that people feel more comfortable, energetically more comfortable going out,” McDiarmid said. Amusement parks can also return to 75% of their capacity. Jeff Filicko, director of marketing and communications for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, said the park will play it safe and stay at 50%. “We appreciate the fact that the state is allowing the increase in capacity,” Filicko said. “We all want to get to a point where capacity is not an issue, but we will continue to operate, for now, in a way that allows us to entertain as many guests as possible in the safest manner. possible. These safety precautions at Fiesta Texas include a temperature control tent. Masks are also needed inside the park, as they are at Fitness 1440. Walker said following the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines is what keeps them on track. “We wear our masks, we practice our social distancing,” Walker said. “We’re doing everything that got us to this point.” Places like museums, libraries, zoos and aquariums can also return to 75% of their capacity. The same goes for indoor and outdoor sporting events. The improvement in the number of hospitals also means that elective surgeries should no longer be postponed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

