The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

The canadian press

House passes $ 1.9 billion pandemic bill in vote near party

WASHINGTON The House approved a $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill early Saturday in a victory for President Joe Biden, even as the Main Democrats tried to assure the restless progressives that they would revive their derailed desire to raise the minimum wage. The presidents’ new vision of paying money to individuals, businesses, states and cities battered by COVID-19 was adopted in a vote close to the 219-212 party line. This sends the massive measure to the Senate, where Democrats appear determined to resuscitate their pressure on the minimum wage and fights could erupt over state aid and other issues. Democrats have said the still-faltering economy and half a million American lives lost demand swift and decisive action. GOP lawmakers, they said, were not in tune with a public that polls show broadly view the bill favorably. I’m a happy camper tonight, ”said representative Maxine Waters, D-California on Friday. This is what America needs. Republicans, you should be one of them. But if you’re not, we’ll go without tu. ”Republicans said the bill was too expensive and said too little education dollars would be spent quickly to immediately reopen schools. said he was loaded with freebies for Democratic constituencies like unions and funneled money to Democratic-run states they said didn’t need it because their budgets had rebounded. To my colleagues who say this bill is bold, I say it is inflated, “said Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. To those who say it is urgent, I say ‘He’s blurry. To those who say he’s popular, I’m saying it’s all partisan. Moderate Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon were the only two lawmakers to cross the lines of This clear partisan division makes the struggle u showdown over who voters will reward for racking up more federal spending to fight the coronavirus and jumpstart the economy to the top of the $ 4 trillion approved last year. The battle is also emerging as a first test of Biden’s ability to hold together his party’s fragile Congressional majorities of just 10 votes in the House and a 50-50 evenly split Senate. time, Democrats were trying to figure out how to appease progressives who lost their top priority in a heartbreaking Senate setback on Thursday. Non-partisan parliamentarian in that chamber, Elizabeth MacDonough, has said Senate rules require it. an increase in the federal minimum wage is expected to be removed from the COVID-19 bill, leaving the life-sustaining proposal. The measure would gradually raise that minimum to $ 15 an hour by 2025, doubling the current low of $ 7.25 in effect since 2009. In the hope of reviving the effort in one form or another, the leader Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., is considering adding a provision to the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill that would penalize large companies that do not pay workers at least $ 15 the hour, said a senior Democratic official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. This was in line with ideas launched Thursday night by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., One of the major sponsors of the $ 15 plan, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., To increase the corporate taxes that don’t. meets certain minimum wage targets. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Also offered encouragement, calling the increase in the minimum wage a financial necessity for our families, a great boost to our economy and a moral imperative for our country. She said the House “would absolutely approve a final version of the relief bill because of its widespread benefits, even if it lacked a valuable goal for progressives. While Democratic leaders were eager to point out to the Progressive and liberal voters at the base that they would not. Performance on the fight for minimum wage, their path was not clear due to opposition from the GOP and whether they had enough support House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., dodged a question about taxing companies that don’t incentivize pay, saying Senate Democrats I hesitate to say anything that is until they decide on a strategy. Progressives demanded that the Senate push for an increase in the minimum wage anyway, even if it meant changing the rules of that chamber and eliminating the o systematic instruction, a tactic that requires 60 votes for a bill to move forward. We will need to reform filibuster because we need to be able to deliver, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., A Progressive Leader. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., another high-profile progressive, also said Senate rules need to be changed, telling reporters that when Democrats meet with their constituents, “we can’t tell them that it was not done because of an unelected parliamentarian. Traditionalists from both parties, including Biden, who served as a senator for 36 years, opposed the elimination of filibusters because they protect them. party interests when in the Senate minority. Biden said weeks ago that he didn’t expect the minimum wage increase to survive Senate rules. Pelosi, too, seemed hesitating to dismantle Senate procedures, saying: We will seek a solution in accordance with Senate rules, and we will do so soon. The House’s COVID-19 bill includes the increase in the minimum wage, so the real battle over its fate will take place when the Senate will debate his version over the next two weeks. The comprehensive relief bill would provide $ 1,400 to individuals, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August 1, and increase child tax credits and federal subsidies for health insurance. It also provides billions to schools and colleges, state and local governments, COVID-19 vaccines and tests, tenants, food producers and struggling industries like airlines, restaurants, bars and concert halls. Democrats are pushing the relief measure through Congress under special rules that will allow them to avoid a GOP Senate filibuster, which means that if they are united they won’t need Republican votes. It also allows the bill to go faster, a top priority for Democrats who want the bill to be on Biden’s desk before the last jobless emergency benefits end on March 14. But these same Senate rules prohibit provisions having only an ancillary impact on the federal budget because they are primarily motivated by other political objectives. MacDonough ruled that the minimum wage provision failed that test. Republicans oppose the $ 15 minimum wage target as an expense that would hurt businesses and cost jobs. ___ Associated Press editors Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report. Alan Fram, The Associated Press