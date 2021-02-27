What to eat if you’ve lost your sense of taste due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY While loss of your sense of taste and smell is not the most serious symptom of COVID-19, it can certainly be one of the most annoying. A Salt Lake man has found a way to eat healthy and enjoy food during his slow recovery.

Matthew Parrish, 51, is playing his double bass for the first time in months. He’s a long COVID-19 carrier after he and his wife first fell ill in November.

“We really got sick! We both spent a few days in the emergency room the first two weeks,” he said. Parrish faced chest pain, extreme fatigue and blood clots in his lungs.

“It’s a little scary because you start to get used to chest pain and have been to the hospital three or four times,” he described. “I had days when I was going up and down the stairs, I would find myself in bed for the rest of the day.

But one of the most frustrating symptoms? Its persistent lack of taste and smell.

“It’s really boring! I guess I’m getting used to it,” he said. “(I) might as well eat a piece of paper. It was really weird.”

Sometimes it’s not just the absence of his senses, but the presence of even more bizarre tastes and smells.

“I woke up one day to think that someone was burning something in the kitchen. I could feel something really strong, ”he described, adding that no one else was feeling what he was doing.

Other times, Parrish likens the smell to old grease.

Matthew Parrish says he is now buying the habanero salsa he can find because it is one of the few things he can taste and enjoy. (Photo: KSL TV)

“When I smell food, everything smells the same. I can tell I smell something, but it has this weird smell, ”Parrish said.

He said that he and his wife sometimes had to force themselves to eat. “When you can’t taste the food, it’s like a chore to eat,” he says.

Sara Browning, RDN of Intermountain Healthcare, dietitian at McKay-Dee Hospital to Ogden, recognizes that this is a difficult challenge.

“A lot of what we do every day is about food,” she says. “It can be a really tough emotional experience not to have that sense of taste and not being able to enjoy the foods that normally gave them comfort.”

Browning encourages people to try and find other ways to enjoy food, such as focusing on texture. “Looking for crunchy foods that are also healthy,” she suggested. “It could be things like apple slices, or celery and crunchy peanut butter, or crackers or popcorn.”

It may be tempting for a tasteless person to add more salt or sugar to their meal, but Browning cautions against this. “Instead of increasing that salt and sugar, it’s a great idea to turn to spices,” she said. “(Such as) those really uplifting flavors we could get from cinnamon and ginger or garlic or cayenne pepper.”

“I bought the hot and hot habanero salsa!” Parrish said.

Browning says making smart choices is important for recovery. “When we are trying to support our immune system, healthy foods that are high in fiber and rich in vitamins and minerals will support the healing process in your body,” she explained. “If you don’t eat a healthy diet, your body can’t support healing processes like it normally would.”

She suggests eating whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and healthy protein. She says if the meat doesn’t look appetizing, try eating yogurt or edamame instead. Browning also encourages people to try acidic foods like lemon and vinegar which have strong flavors that can sometimes be tasted even when the taste is altered. Adding a strong dressing to a salad or lemon to pasta might be an easy way to incorporate these foods, she said.

Parrish and his wife have done their best to give their bodies the right nutrients. “We’ve consciously tried to eat healthier so that we can keep our immune systems up, and our energy levels are really what you need to pay attention to,” he says.

To Parrish, it looked like more fruit, salads for lunch, and edamame beans for a delicious snack.

“I can’t really tolerate junk food. It brings on a kind of smell and makes you feel tired, ”he says. “Your energy is gone. So if you don’t eat something healthy, you’ll end up lying in bed all the time feeling bad.”

Browning tells people to be patient and try to make at least one healthy choice a day. “Make sure that the majority of your food throughout the day is as healthy as possible when you’re sick,” she added. “Recognizing that no one will be perfect, you don’t feel good.”

Parrish has noticed that his efforts are finally paying off. He says he’s starting to feel better than he has been for a few weeks. “I’m glad I’m finally starting to feel a little more energy,” he said.

He is also grateful for the support he has found as a member of the Facebook Group Utah COVID-19 Long Haulers. For more ideas on how to eat healthy, visit IntermountainHealthcare.org.

