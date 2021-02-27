Will the London Stock Exchange Track NASDAQ in PSPCs and Crypto?

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, also known as PSPCs, have garnered strong investor interest over the past year. Much like cryptocurrency, investor interest does not appear to be slowing down in 2021. Today, some major players in the UK financial markets are calling for a similar setup to the London Stock Exchange. This could provide a much needed boost to UK financial markets.

Why bring SPAC Investment to London?

A SPAC allows a company to go public through a reverse merger process that reduces the regulatory scrutiny of a traditional IPO. According to the NASDAQ, PSPCs represent the bulk of the growth in the U.S. IPO market in 2020, compared to 2019.

By the end of December, in the United States, the PSPC had raised $ 79.87 billion in gross product through 237 mergers. This far surpassed the 2019 record of $ 13.6 billion raised in 59 IPOs. In 2020, the average IPO size was $ 337 million.

Between PSPCs, crypto and a surge in tech stocks, the U.S. investment space has been bullish beyond belief. In contrast, stocks listed in London have had a much more difficult time.

London has long been the capital of finance, but since Brexit, it risks losing its crown. In January, said London Stock Exchange chief executive David Schwimmer.

Britain is set to replicate New York’s blank check lists to bolster London’s appeal as a global financial center after Brexit SPACs clearly take off in U.S. markets. There is growing curiosity and potential interest in seeing more here,

His comments were then echoed by former London Stock Exchange Group managing director Xavier Rolet in a report written with Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capitals, and brokers senior policy adviser Matthew Elliott, who headed the campaign for Brexit.

UK must quickly consider SPAC revolution UK government should move quickly to embrace blank check companies and cryptocurrencies to help City of London thrive in the post-Brexit era,

The report goes on to explain why updated regulations can help London thrive at the center of a reputable and secure financial market.

PSPC to note

Some reports claim that Amsterdam is set to claim the crown from the European financial capital of London. It could certainly be a possibility. The Dutch city recently attracted the prestigious SPAC list launched by one of the world’s richest men, Bernard Arnault.

Arnault is the founder of LVMH Must Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) (EPA: MC | OTCBB: LVMUY). And with the old one Corporate Investment Bank UniCredit (BIT: UCG) chef Jean Pierre Mustier, will launch a named SPAC Pegasus Europe. It will invest in European financial companies. And according to a Financial Times report, he’s looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

Amsterdam has more flexible listing rules than London and this helps to attract these blank check companies. In December, Reuters reported around ten PSPCs slated for European launches in 2021. These mainly focus on the healthcare, tech and consumer sectors. And they have a fundraising goal of around $ 300 million each.

US roars in SPAC sector, can London catch up? – Source: Refinitiv

Meanwhile in the United States, the name of venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiyas has become synonymous with PSPC. He launched several and promoted many more. He invested directly in some of them and made a private equity investment (PIPE) commitment to others. His most important to date was Galactic Virgo (NYSE: SPCE).

Elsewhere in the US financial markets, online sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) caused a stir with its direct market listing via Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Junes’ merger of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp was another big money distributor for early investors.

Relax London’s strict regulations

The UK has appointed former EU commissioner Jonathan Hill to conduct a review of factors that may hinder UK listings. Current UK regulations mean that a PSPC may have to suspend trading in its shares when a trade is announced. This will put investors off, as the thrill of the hunt is to come early when a PSPC deal is first announced.

PSPC agreements entail significant costs for the bankers and the institutions involved in the operation. Bank charges for European IPOs are 3.4% of the deal’s value, while a PSPC would generate around 4.6%, paid in full at the merger stage, according to data from Refinitiv .

Rolet, Elliott and Blacks report goes on to suggest that adjustments to London’s regulations could attract a lot of business to UK. Suggestions include the ability to disclose forward-looking statements by the company to investors during a PSPC transaction.

Crypto-currency – Photographer: Andr Franois McKenzie | Source: Unsplash

Cryptocurrency is another area subject to intense scrutiny and an increase in institutional investment. It would be a boon to the UK financial landscape if the London Stock Exchange could give the crypto market some credible meaning.

All relevant UK government agencies should be resourced to fully understand cryptocurrencies. Regulations should be adopted to place London and the UK at the center of a reputable and secure financial market.

It remains to be seen whether London will take the lead at NASDAQ and promote SPACs and cryptocurrency. But in these dire economic conditions, the possibility of making outrageous amounts of money seems a pretty good reason to make some regulatory changes.