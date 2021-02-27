Charlie Munger: Buffett’s right-hand man says US stock market is overvalued





OMAHA: Investor Warren Buffetts’ right-hand man says the US stock market is overvalued, but he doesn’t know when the bubble will burst. Billionaire Charlie Munger is vice chairman of the Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. He typically sits alongside Buffett to answer questions at the Berkshires Annual Meetings in Omaha, Nebraska, each spring. I think it must end badly but I don’t know when, says Munger, the stock markets are reaching record highs. He answered questions for two hours on Wednesday at the annual meeting of another company he chairs, the Daily Journal, which operates a small legal newspaper in California and sells software to court systems.



Munger said the recent GameStops stock frenzy was driven by small investors who gambled on the stock market. This is the sort of thing that can happen when a lot of people who use liquid stock markets play like they would when betting on racehorses, Munger said. Munger said inexperienced investors are drawn into the market by new brokers like Robinhood who offer commission-free transactions. Robinhood has defended its practices, but critics say certain features of its trading platform make investing seem like a game, such as showering a user’s screen with virtual confetti every time. once they make an exchange. The frenzy is fueled by people receiving commissions and other income from this new group of players, Munger said. GameStop shares jumped more than 1,000% in two weeks last month as small investors grabbed the stock stocks that a number of hedge funds had staked heavily against. The struggling video game retailer’s stock has been extremely volatile since then as it has fallen back to earth. Munger also targeted the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, which have exploded in popularity on Wall Street. Last year, investment vehicles designed to invest in start-ups that don’t yet have publicly traded shares raised $ 76 billion from investors, up from $ 13 billion the year before. . I think that kind of mad speculation in companies that haven’t even been found or chosen yet is a sign of an irritating bubble, Munger said. Between more serious subjects, Munger mixed up lighter advice on the life of investors. The first rule of a happy life is low expectations. This is the one you can easily organize. If you have unrealistic expectations, you’ll be miserable your whole life, said Munger. The Daily Journals annual meeting was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday days before Buffett issued his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Buffetts’ letter will go live on Saturday morning.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos