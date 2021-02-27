Can Oatly milk it? Oatmilk brand gears up for the US stock market | Business

Here is the post-milk generation, it is the slogan affixed on the side of the electric trucks of the brand alt-milk Oatly. We’ll soon find out if this is true as the Swedish oat milk juggernaut heads for a mega-listing on the US stock exchange.

The Swedish company said this week that it has started work on a New York IPO that some analysts say could value the fast-growing company at $ 10 billion ($ 7.1 billion).

Oatly follows the money to the United States, where investors have poured money into companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, which have helped plant-based foods enter the mainstream through deals. high level to supply McDonalds and Burger King respectively with vegan products. burgers.

After the upheaval of the pandemic, some business leaders believe 2021 could be a watershed moment for plant-based foods. Oatly, with the power of US private equity firm Blackstone, may think so too.

Consumer trends are clear. In the UK, sales of plant-based foods crossed the 1 billion sales mark last year, with 13 million shoppers buying meatless alternatives and alternative milk, according to market analysts from the Kantar grocery store. And despite the difficulties of the lockdown, nearly 600,000 people worldwide, have tried Veganuary, up from around 400,000 in 2020.

Unilever, the FTSE 100 company behind brands such as Hellmanns and Marmite, now says expanding its vegan line-up is a top priority, with its chief executive, Alan Jope, describing plant-based foods as an inexorable trend.

We are seeing a shift to more plant-based diets in every country around the world, even in emerging markets, said Jope, who is pushing the company to produce vegan versions of its well-known products, ranging from mayonnaise to Magnum ice cream. .

Morten Toft Bech, the founder of Yorkshire-based Meatless Farm, which is one of the UK’s fastest growing plant-based meat brands, says if a business is to get big it has to go to the States -United because of the huge ratings. that companies succeed.

Beyond Meat, which has had a rough ride as a listed company, has a market value of $ 9 billion, up from $ 1.5 billion when it was listed almost two years ago.

Meatless Farms sales are on track to hit 50 million this year, and Toft Bech is hoping she also grows up to be a unicorn, a town term used to describe start-ups valued at over $ 1 billion like Oatly.

Crackling food businesses in the United States can grow very quickly, Toft Bech said. A lot of the American investors I speak to about Meatless Farm are so focused on the United States that they hardly understand anything else because they don’t need it. United States [alone] has enough sales to become a unicorn.

Toft Bech said that the price of alternative meat brands was 50 times that of dairy products, given a global meat market of $ 1.2 billion. You don’t need to produce more than burgers and a few sausages like Beyond Meat to be big, he says. It’s so huge that even with 1% you are a huge company.

US consumers spent around 1.6 billion plant-based milks in 2020, around 25% more than in 2019. In UK supermarkets, plant-based milks sales increased 16% to 278 million last year, according to data company Nielsen. As part of this, oat milk sales more than doubled to 73 million (although a reality check should be provided in the 3.5 billion cow’s milk sold).

Over the past decade, Oatlys CEO Toni Petersson has given the company, which had spent decades in Swedish nature, a makeover that has succeeded in making oats appealing to the less. 40-year-olds who are trying to make sustainable food choices.

When a first time drinker said it tastes like shit! the company printed the view on its boxes to start a conversation. Petersson has also featured in Oatlys commercials, most notably standing alone in a field with a synthesizer, singing Wow, no cow! The company has also launched into yoghurts, spreads and ice cream.

Last summer, Oatly sold a 10th of the company to a group of investors that included Blackstone, Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z in a deal valuing the company at $ 2 billion. The change in ownership has sparked a backlash from climate and political activists who oppose Blackstone’s presence, led by Trump donor Stephen Schwarzman.

An interesting road is now looming for Oatly as it is forced to follow an increasingly corporate line to raise the cash needed to build a global network of factories.

Emma Clifford, analyst at Mintel Market Researchers, says one of the barriers to growing plant-based foods is price, as they typically cost more than what they’re trying to replace. However, with the pandemic fueling a boost in sustainability, she believes the environmental benefits will become an even more compelling selling point.

Consumers certainly have a strong liking for oat milk and as Oatly begins to meet with potential shareholders it will become clear whether investors are thirsty as well. Opponents argue that we are less than five years from peak plant milk production. While oat milk sales are booming, demand for soy and almond milk has already stabilized in the UK.

Petersson told The Guardian last year that oat milk was not a fad. Ten years from now, when Gen Z and Gen Y have the strongest purchasing power in the world, I don’t think anyone will say: why don’t we start consuming more animal products?