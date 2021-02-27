The third stimulation checks are a step closer to reality. How much will you get?





The push for a third stimulus check began in December even before the second round of $ 600 payments was cleared. So we had to wait a few months to see how it all played out. But now, finally, we can clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel. Early Saturday morning, the House of Representatives passed the Budget Reconciliation Bill which is being used to push President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package through Congress. (Reconciliation is a Congressional procedure that allows passage through the Senate with a simple majority vote instead of the usual 60 votes needed to avoid filibuster.) If the bill passes in the Senate, which should happen by March 14, the IRS will begin. processing of the next round of dunning checks shortly thereafter. For most Americans, this news will trigger a familiar stimulus control question: How much will I receive? You’ve probably heard that round three stimulus checks will cost $ 1,400. And, according to the bill passed by the House, that is correct. But that’s just the starting point. There is also an additional amount for dependents and a phase-out program that can reduce your stimulus payment to zero if you make too much money.

If you just want a quick estimate of the amount of your third stimulus check (based on the internal invoice), check out our Third stimulus control calculator. If you want to know more about how this amount is calculated, keep reading. [Stay on top of all the new stimulus bill developments Sign up for the Kiplinger Today E-Newsletter. It’s FREE!] Calculating the amount of your third incentive check According to the bill passed by the House, there is a third “base amount” of $ 1,400 for the stimulus check that each eligible person will receive. For married couples who file a joint tax return, the base amount is $ 2,800. Then, for each dependent in your family, an additional amount of $ 1,400 will be added. Note that unlike the additional amount for the first and second round stimulus checks which was only added for dependent children 16 years of age or younger, the additional amount will be included in the third round stimulus checks for any dependent regardless of age. So, for example, you will receive an additional $ 1,400 for older dependent children (including students 23 years of age or younger) or older parents living with you. Now for the bad news. As with the first two stimulus payments, round three stimulus checks will potentially be reduced to zero for people reporting adjusted gross income (AGI) above a certain amount on their last tax return. If you filed your most recent tax return as a sole filer, your third stimulus check will be phased out under the bill passed by the House if your AGI is $ 75,000 or more. This threshold increases to $ 112,500 for heads of household and to $ 150,000 for married couples who file a joint declaration. Round three stimulus checks will be completely eliminated for single filers with an AGI greater than $ 100,000, head of households with an AGI greater than $ 150,000, and joint filers with an AGI greater than $ 200,000. Assuming that the domestic bill passes without change, your filing status, AGI, and number of dependents will be taken from your 2019 or 2020 return. If your 2020 return is already filed and processed when the IRS is ready to send your payment, your stimulus check will be based on the information in your 2020 return. If your 2020 return is not filed and processed at this point, the IRS will use your 2019 return. If your 2020 return is filed and / or processed after the IRS sends you a stimulus check, but before July 15, 2021 (or September 1 if the April 15 filing deadline is extended), the IRS will send you a second payment for the difference between what your payment should have been if it was based on your 2020 return and the payment actually sent based on your 2019 return. Again, you can use our handy Third Stimulus Check Calculator to get a personalized estimated payout amount. All you have to do is answer three easy questions. Also, for more information on the proposed third stimulus check provisions, see The Current Plan for a Third Stimulus Check of $ 1,400.







