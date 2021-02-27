Business
SEC suspends trading of 15 shares, against social media hype
U.S. regulators are embarking on the stock market version of the mole race to suspend stocks of companies with questionable prospects that have made social media headlines.
In one declaration On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it had temporarily halted trading at 15 companies over fears their stock prices had been artificially inflated.
We proactively monitor suspicious business activity related to social media promotions and act swiftly to stop such transactions where appropriate to protect the public interest, said Melissa Hodgman, Acting Director of the Enforcement Division. of the SEC.
The SEC crackdown comes on top of the fallout from the GameStop Corp. frenzy, in which an army of day traders has banded together to drive long-overlooked actions to the stratosphere. The regulator has consistently sought to remove dying companies from stock exchanges over concerns about losses by retail investors, but that effort has accelerated during this year.
In Friday’s action, regulators are venturing further into one of the noisiest districts in the markets, targeting captions driven into price and volume frenzies by relentless social media pumping. Frantic trading, often at non-profit companies, on lightly regulated broker networks is perhaps the most extreme example of speculative excess in the 2021 market, a landscape that has also included the boom in crypto. – currencies and the craze for special purpose acquisition companies.
Two weeks ago, the SEC suspended trading in SpectraScience Inc., a company that had jumped from 633% in 2021 to just over two-tenths of a cent before the shutdown. The SEC order noted that while the company has not filed reports for years and its phone number is not working, social media accounts may be engaged in a coordinated attempt to artificially influence the course of its action. SpectraScience volume topped 3.5 billion shares in a single day at the end of January as the share jumped 167%.
None of the companies suspended on Friday have filed information with the SEC for more than a year. Under federal securities laws, the SEC can ban trading for 10 days and prohibit a broker from soliciting investors to buy or resell shares until certain reporting requirements are met.
