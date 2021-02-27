West Mining Corp. closes $ 6,600,000 in oversubscribed financing Canadian stock exchange: WEST.CN

Not for Distribution at United States press wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – West Mining Corp. (West or the company) (CSE: WEST, OTC: WESMF, FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing (see Companys press release dated February 9, 2021). As part of the financing, West raised gross proceeds of $ 6,674,252 through the issuance of 11,248,500 units (each, one unit) priced at $ 0.40 per unit and 4,182,415 flow-through units (each, one FT unit). ) at a price of $ 0.52 per unit FT Unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.60 for two years (subject to ‘acceleration under certain circumstances). Each FT unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.78 for one year (subject to acceleration in certain circumstances).

The company is extremely pleased with the appetite for funding and would like to thank everyone who participated, commented Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West.

Pursuant to this financing, the Company paid corporate finance fees of $ 10,000, paid total finder’s fees of $ 446,139 and issued a total of 1,029,655 warrants. 563,080 warrants may be exercised against a unit at an exercise price of $ 0.40 for two years; 177,600 of the warrants may be exercised against one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.40 for two years; 137,028 warrants may be exercised for a unit (each consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.78 for one year) at a exercise price of $ 0.52 for two years; and 151,947 warrants are exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.52 for two years.

The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month holding period expiring June 27, 2021. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital and for exploration of the Companys Kena project in Colombia. -British.

The company has also issued a total of 1,500,000 stock options to certain directors and consultants of the company. Each option can be exercised for one common share at an exercise price of $ 1.10 per share for 10 years.

About Where is Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mining exploration company that acquires and develops advanced and potential early stage exploration projects. He is primarily focused on his Kena project in the Nelson mining district in southeastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathhurst, New Brunswick.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas houghton

President and CEO

[email protected]

