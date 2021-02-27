3 top growth stocks to buy in a stock market crash

It usually doesn’t take a lot of courage to earn impressive returns in a roaring bull market. What typically sets the greatest investors in history apart is their approach to unexpected volatility and bearish conditions. Seizing market crashes as an opportunity to buy good stocks at a discount will have a huge positive impact on your long-term performance.

To help readers find stocks that can deliver huge payouts, we’ve assembled a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to identify a potential global batsman. Read on to see why they think Huya (NYSE: HUYA), Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) can crush the market.

This tech stock already looks cheap

Keith Noonan (Huya): Much of the concern about a major stock market crash in the near future centers on the market’s uncertain appetite for growth-dependent technology stocks. While some tech valuations may have become unreasonably stretched, Huya is a promising stock that’s already cheap, and a crash-induced sell-off would present opportunities to build a position to even more attractive levels.

Huya is a China-based company that operates a platform for users to stream video game footage, commentary, and other content. Viewers pay their favorite broadcasters money on the platform, then Huya takes a share. The company also continues to grow for its advertising business and invests in eSports teams and events to drive engagement. After its soon completed merger with its competitor DouYu International Holdings, the company’s position in the online content space will be even stronger.

Even before the next boost from the merger with DouYu, Huya is showing strong user growth – with Average Monthly Active Users (MAUs) on the company’s platform up about 18% to 146, 1 million in the third quarter. Huya looks cheap valued at around $ 6.3 billion and is trading at 26 times expected earnings this year and three times expected sales.

Adjusted profit jumped 75% year over year in the third quarter and the market continues to underestimate activity and impressive earnings growth. The company has a price-to-earnings growth ratio (PEG) of just 0.7 and a forecast PEG ratio of just 0.1, reflecting that the earnings for the company’s share price have been impressive below. business profit growth. For context, a PEG ratio below one is often a sign that a company’s stock is undervalued.

Huya stock is already on the sell side against most high growth tech stocks. If the next stock market crash drives stocks down, investors should seize the opportunity to get an even better offer.

The titan of exchange

Joe tenebruso (Nasdaq): The weak die. The hardy survive. And antifragiles are thriving. This is how economic crises unfold.

Highly indebted companies in a precarious competitive situation are perishing. High-quality companies with strong competitive advantages weather the recession. Meanwhile, a select few companies actually profit from the mess – and come out stronger from the chaos.

As the owner and operator of the Nasdaq Exchange, the Nasdaq benefits from market volatility. When prices plunge and fear takes hold of investors, trading volumes tend to rise. The Nasdaq collects a fee for each transaction made on its platform. So when trading volumes increase, its profits also increase.

The Nasdaq makes it easy to trade some of the most popular stocks, such as Apple, Amazon, and You’re here. Trading in these stocks can skyrocket during market crashes, as traders rush to protect their profits and fund managers sell their more liquid positions to raise cash. Evidence of this can be seen in Nasdaq trading volumes during the depths of the coronavirus crash. When stock prices plunged in March 2020, trading volumes more than doubled to 65.6 billion shares, from 32.6 billion in February.

For these reasons, buying and holding Nasdaq stocks can provide ballast to your diversified investment portfolio during market downturns. It can also provide you with a source of steady growth, as the Nasdaq stock price tends to follow the relentless growth of the Nasdaq composite – an index of stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange – over time.

Okta is not just a pandemic stock

Jamal Carnette (Okta): Okta stocks were beaten with the bigger tech industry due to a combination of rising interest rates and a rotation away from “pandemic stocks” that provided the essential services needed to work at. home. However, if you take a deeper look at the story, it looks like the bearish thesis is overdone.

Okta is preparing to release its fourth quarter results next week and all expectations are that the company will report $ 822.5 million in revenue in fiscal 2021, a 40% increase from the previous year. and a deceleration from the growth of 47% the previous year. While this is from a higher baseline, a quick look at Okta’s revenue growth makes it clear that Okta is not just a pandemic stock.

Metric 2016 financial year 2017 financial year 2018 financial year 2019 financial year Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2021 (planned) Revenue (millions) $ 85.9 $ 160.8 $ 256.5 $ 399.3 $ 586.1 $ 822.5 Growth 110% 87% 60% 56% 47% 40%

Companies were investing in digital transformation and migrating to cloud computing before the pandemic and will continue to do so after. Look for companies to continue using Okta’s services and for the company to continue to increase its net dollar retention rate by providing additional services, including through its Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) products growing rapidly, which have grown by around 70% per year in recent quarters.

It is true that interest rates are increasing at a rapid rate. However, they are not at a point where they can be seen as competition over stocks. Long-term investors would be well positioned to take advantage of Wall Street’s myopic attention to rising interest rates to snatch Okta shares up for sale.