Mukesh Ambani falls to second-richest Asian spot again after briefly overtaking China’s Zhong Shanshan

Ambani had overtaken Alibabas Jack Ma as Richest Asia in 2018. Image: Bloomberg

On Friday, Mukesh Ambani fell to second place again as Asia’s second richest person after momentarily poking China’s bottled water czar Zhong Shanshan. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranks the richest people in the world at the end of every trading day in New York City, Shanshan was ranked the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $ 83.2 billion. However, he was only slightly ahead of Ambani, who was ranked 10th in the world rankings, with a net worth of $ 82.8 billion. Ambani had surpassed Alibabas Jack Ma as Richest Asia in 2018 and had led that rank for most of the past two years before Shanshan eclipsed him in December of last year.

Ambani had hovered around the 12th and 13th richest places in the world since December before climbing into the top 10 this week. In contrast, Shanshan, who had passed Berkshire Hathaways Warren Buffett and Googles Larry Page and Sergey Brin in January to become the sixth richest person, had slipped three positions. Shares of his Hangzhou-based beverage company Nongfu Springs had jumped more than 85% to Hong Kong (HK) open for $ 39.80 when it debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 8.

The company’s market capitalization fell from HK $ 335.31 billion (US $ 43.19 billion) to HK $ 259.29 billion (US $ 33.4 billion) on Friday. Nongfu Springs was the market leader in the packaged water segment in China and was the third largest company in the tea beverage market in 2019, the company said citing research from Frost & Sullivan. Retail sales of carbonated drinks in China in 2019 were about $ 153.1 billion (about 991.4 billion yuan), according to Statista.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani earlier this week announced it was splitting its petroleum-chemical (O2C) business as a separate entity with a $ 25 billion loan from the parent company. According to a stock exchange filing, the company said it would continue to have 100% control of the new business. Reliance added that the split will not result in any change in the shareholding of the company. In addition, the group of promoters will continue to hold a 49.14% stake in the O2C business.