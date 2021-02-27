Berkshire Hathaways profits slowed last year





With his vast array of businesses, from insurance to railroads to candy, Warren E. Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway is often considered a barometer of the American economy. And in this regard, its performance last year reflected the economic performance of the country as a whole. Berkshire reported on Saturday that it earned $ 45.2 billion for 2020, down 48% from the previous year, while its operating profit fell. But as the pandemic took a toll on many of its lines of business and forced Berkshire to once again host its next annual meeting as an exclusively online event, this time in Los Angeles, its profits rose 23% in the fourth quarter, its investments in equities having been reinforced by soaring markets. Among the biggest winners in Berkshires’ vast investment portfolio was its 5.4% stake in Apple, whose shares have been among the biggest winners in the market over the past year. In his annual letter to investors that accompanied the company’s financial results, Mr. Buffett noted that the iPhone maker is now one of his company’s three biggest assets, with a $ 120 billion stake in the 31st. December (Berkshire calculates he paid $ 31). billion for his holdings.)

And Mr. Buffett, who is president and CEO of Berkshires, expressed his enthusiasm for another investment: Berkshires treasury shares. The conglomerate spent $ 24.7 billion to buy back its own shares last year and said it has spent more money to do so since. For Mr Buffett, the share buybacks might not be immediately exciting, but they give existing Berkshire shareholders an even bigger stake in what he called exceptional companies. In a nod to the kind of slightly cheeky language he’s long been known for, he wrote, And as a sultry Mae West assured us: Too much good can be wonderful. But Mr Buffetts’ share buybacks suggest that the huge sums of money Berkshire generates each year from his insurance holdings which he called his elephant pistol is unlikely to be spent on the type of major acquisitions of companies that have been part of its emblematic commercial achievements. Berkshire finished last year with $ 138 billion in cash, a huge pile that he must find ways to spend. The Berkshire chief also admitted a big mistake: the $ 37.2 billion he paid in 2016 to buy Precision Castparts, an aircraft parts maker, in what was the biggest takeover in the company. Precision Castparts fell short of expectations, leading to an accounting write-down of $ 11 billion which Mr Buffett himself called ugly.

No one has misled me in any way, he wrote in the letter, hailing the company as the best in its field. I was just too optimistic In the annual letter that Mr. Buffetts’ legions of devotees read each year, a tradition now in its fifth decade, the billionaire offered his thoughts on the company’s performance. But he has made relatively few major statements on global import issues, from billions spent supporting economies around the world to the results of the 2020 presidential election. The letter also didn’t touch much on an eternal subject that Mr. Buffett, 90, is questioning about: who will succeed him as chief executive. He offered a harsh assessment of investments in debt. The prices of government bonds like U.S. Treasuries have plunged in recent days as investors worried about potential inflation stemming from huge government stimulus spending. Investors in debt securities, he writes, face a grim future. And Mr Buffett offered a quick resumption of his regular encouragement in the United States, saying there has not been incubator to unleash human potential like America. While he has allowed progress to improve the country to have been slow, uneven and often discouraging, he added, Our unshakeable conclusion: Never bet against America.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos