Warren Buffett once again encourages investors to bet on America

Billionaire Warren Buffett urged investors to maintain their confidence in the economy of the Americas and the businesses owned by his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway in a reassuring letter to shareholders on Saturday.

Fourth-quarter earnings reported increased on the back of the stock market boom. Berkshires net income was $ 35.8 billion, or $ 23,015 equivalent to one Class A share, up nearly 23% from the year before a profit of 29 , $ 2 billion, or $ 17,909 per share.

Buffett barely touched on the coronavirus pandemic that plagued many businesses last year, instead focusing on the long-term outlook for the rail, utility and insurance companies and stocks that Berkshire Hathaway owns.

But he said American businesses would thrive over time despite the pandemic.

In its brief 232 years of existence, however, there has been no incubator to unleash human potential like America. Despite serious disruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking, Buffett wrote.

The longtime Democrat also expressed faith in the country’s political future shortly after Democrat Joe Biden took over the presidency.

Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration to become a more perfect union. Progress on this front has been slow, patchy and often discouraging. However, we have made progress and will continue to do so. Our unshakeable conclusion: never bet against America.

The letter Buffett publishes each year is consistently well read in the business world because of his remarkably successful track record and his knack for explaining complex topics in layman’s terms.

In addition to offering trading lessons, the 90-year-old Buffett reassured his shareholders that he had no plans to retire by joking that one of the managers Berkshire’s elders were retiring at the ridiculously premature age of 103.

Berkshire runs a large insurance operation as well as rail companies, utilities, industrial manufacturers, retailers and even car dealerships. He also holds large investments, especially on the stock market.

A change in accounting rule in recent years has meant that Berkshires earnings often reflect the broader performance of the stock market.

Operating profit, which excludes certain investment results, rose to $ 5 billion from $ 4.4 billion the previous year. Buffett said operating income better reflects Berkshires performance than net income which incorporates unrealized investment gains or losses.

While Berkshire has made smaller investments over the past year,invest $ 8.6 billionin Verizon Communications Inc. and $ 4.1 billion in Chevron Corp., the investments did not make a big dent in the free cash flow of the conglomerates. And Berkshire didn’t buy a controlling stake in a big company.

Berkshires’ available cash and short-term treasury bills stood at $ 138.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Investors have been watching for over a year to see if Buffett would buy a significant stake in a large firm, as he did in other times of turmoil in the US economy.

One area in which Berkshire has been active with its large cash flow is the buyback of shares in the company. The company spent about $ 24.7 billion last year.

rose 16.3% for the year ended Dec. 31 while shares of Berkshires rose 2.4%. Berkshires stock also lagged the index in 2019.

The Berkshires annual meeting in May will not normally be held in Omaha. Instead, it will be held in Los Angeles, where investors can ask questions of him, along with Vice Presidents Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel. Last year, thanks to the pandemic, Buffetts’ 97-year-old business partner Mr Munger was unable to attend.

The Wall Street Journal also contributed to this story.