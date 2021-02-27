Visionstate Announces Exchange Acceptance and Closing of Previously Announced TSX Venture Exchange Private Placement: VIS





EDMONTON, Alberta, February 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (Visionstate) is pleased to announce the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and the closing of its oversubscribed, broker-less private placement financing (“Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of $ 1,505,000 or 30,100,000 units (“units”) at a price of $ 0.05 per unit. The private placement was first announced on February 1, 2021 for a maximum amount of $ 750,000 and increased to $ 1,500,000 on February 11, 2021, for a maximum of 30,000,000 units (“units”), priced at $ 0.05 per unit. On February 26, 2021, Visionstate closed the subscription of 30,100,000 units for gross proceeds of $ 1,505,000 comprising 2,445,000 units issued to certain insiders of the company. Each unit is composed of one (1) ordinary share of the capital of Visionstate Corp (“Common share“) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (“To guarantee“), each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $ 0.07 for a period of 36 months from the closing date. The issuance of Units to insiders as part of the Private Placement will constitute a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Regulation 61-101, Protection of Minority Holders of Securities in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Offer will be exempt from the formal assessment and minority shareholder approval requirements of NI 61-101. Visionstate provides that the exemptions set out in paragraphs (a) and (b) of section 5.5 of MI 61-101 are applicable since the total consideration to be paid by related parties will not exceed 25% of Visionstate’s market capitalization and Visionstate is not listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but only on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, with respect to minority shareholder approval exemptions, the independent directors have determined that the exemptions set out in paragraphs (1) (a) and (b) of section 5.7 of NI 61-101 are applicable in that the aggregate consideration payable by related parties will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of Visionstate, the distribution of securities to related parties will have a fair market value not exceeding $ 122,250 and Visionstate is not listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange , but only on the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued within the framework of the private placement are subject to a holding period of four months from the closing of the private placement. In addition, the Company paid finder’s fees totaling $ 8,880 in cash and $ 2,970.00 in brokerage warrants at a price of $ 0.07 per warrant, in relation to the entire private placement. Visionstate will use the net proceeds of the private placement for general working capital and business growth. About Visionstate Corp. Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company investing in the research and development of promising new technologies in the area of ​​Internet of Things, Big Data and Analytics and Sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiency, lower costs and increase customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor customer activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centers and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Thanks to the constitution of a set of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Visionstate Corp. John A. Putters Visionstate Corp. For more information, please contact:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos