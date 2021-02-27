Early Warning Release NYSE: BAM

All amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, February 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Brookfield) (TSX: BAM.A; NYSE: BAM) reports that between February 17, 2021 and February 26, 2021, Brookfield, including certain of its controlled affiliates, disposed of, in total, 2,667,011 common shares (the West Fraser Shares) in the capital of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (West Fraser) on the Toronto Stock Exchange for open market sales for a total cash consideration of $ 229,499,413, at prices between $ 83.00 per West Fraser share and $ 91.51 per West Fraser share (on Transactions).

Prior to giving effect to the Transactions, Brookfield held a total of 23,481,584 West Fraser Shares (representing approximately 19.4% of the West Fraser Shares currently outstanding). As a result of the transactions, Brookfield held a total of 20,814,573 West Fraser shares, representing approximately 17.2% of the issued and outstanding West Fraser shares, a decrease of approximately 2.2%.

This press release is issued in accordance with the early warning reporting requirements prescribed by NI 62-103. An early warning report containing additional information on the above matters will be filed for Brookfield. A copy of this report can be obtained from West Fraser’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Brookfield holds the shares of West Fraser for investment purposes. From time to time, Brookfield will review its holdings of West Fraser shares and, depending on market, general economic and industry conditions, the price of West Fraser shares, the business and financial condition of West Frasers and outlook and / or other factors, may increase or decrease its investment in shares of West Fraser on the open market or in privately traded transactions with one or more persons.

West Frasers head office is located at 501- 858 Beatty Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 1C1.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with $ 600 billion in assets under management in real estate, infrastructure, renewables, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-term assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Using its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world, including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A respectively.

