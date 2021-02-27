NYSE moves to withdraw Chinese oil company

The New York Stock Exchange announced it will delist Cnooc Ltd.

CEO -2.84%

, the Chinese oil major, to comply with an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump targeting companies that the previous administration said had ties to the Chinese military.

Trading in Cnooc’s U.S. custodian shares will be suspended at 4 a.m. ET on March 9, the NYSE said in a statement.

The Big Boards’ regulatory arm has determined that Cnooc is no longer suitable for listing in light of the executive order, which Mr. Trump signed in November. The ordinance remained in effect under the Biden administration.

Cnooc, one of China’s major state-controlled oil and gas producers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company will continue to have shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange even after the NYSE delists. But U.S. investors who currently own stocks listed on Cnoocs NYSE may have difficulty converting them to foreign stocks, and many may choose to sell in the coming days. NYSE-listed stocks fell 2.8% on Friday to $ 118.74.

In January, the NYSE struck off three Chinese telecommunications companies covered by Mr. Trumps’ executive order, following a bewildering back-and-forth in which the Big Board first said it was removing them from list, then backtracked, only to tip over again. People familiar with the matter blamed the NYSE reversals on the outgoing administration’s confused advice.

Some U.S. investors sold their Chinese telecoms shares at a loss before the order went into effect in January, while others who did not find themselves stranded with shares they could neither sell nor transfer in due to restrictions on trading in securities.

Cnooc was not on the initial list of Chinese companies covered by Mr. Trumps’ order when he signed it in November, but it was added later, which is why the NYSE did not take action. to remove Cnooc from the list so far.

Mr. Trump’s order banned Americans from trading in dozens of Chinese companies, although only a few of them have a significant presence in US financial markets. The purpose of the orders was to prevent US investor money from helping Beijing’s efforts to modernize its military and security services. This came amid a series of other last-minute measures by the Trump administration that locked up tough policies against China before President Biden took office.

Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration planned to allow a Trump-era rule to tackle Chinese technology threats to take effect next month, over objections from U.S. companies.

This rule, separate from the executive order that led to the delisting from the NYSE, allows the Commerce Department to ban technology-related business transactions that it believes pose a threat to national security, as part of a effort to secure U.S. supply chains.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]