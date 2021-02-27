Buffett bullish on US, Berkshire, buys back shares as pandemic hits earnings

(Reuters) – Warren Buffetts’ enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dampened by the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the showroom as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual meeting of shareholders in Omaha, Nebraska, US United, May 4, 2019. REUTERS / Scott Morgan / File Photo

Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure him that he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money in Berkshire, where the passage of time and an inner calm would help them well.

Despite the disappearance of more than 31,000 jobs from the Berkshires workforce last year, Buffett has maintained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $ 24.7 billion from his stock in 2020, a sign he considers undervalued.

He also praised the economy’s ability to withstand severe disruptions and profit from breathtaking progress.

Our unshakeable conclusion: Never bet against America, he said.

Tom Russo, partner at Gardner, Russo & Gardner in Lancaster, Pa. And longtime investor in Berkshire, said: He strongly believes in his company and his country.

The letter breaks an unusual silence for Buffett, 90, who has been almost completely invisible to the public since the Berkshires annual meeting last May.

But while touching on familiar themes, including the greed of Wall Street bankers for trading fees that benefit them more than the companies they represent, Buffett did not dwell on the pandemic, a primary factor. behind the Berkshires job losses.

It also didn’t address recent social upheavals or the divisive political environment that some companies are now tackling more directly.

The letter highlighted the innovation and values ​​that have become America’s backbone, and that’s perfectly acceptable, said Cathy Seifert, analyst at CFRA Research with a hold note on Berkshire.

Considering the reverence investors have for him, the letter was striking for what it omitted, she added. A new generation of investors demands a certain social conscience and that companies like Berkshire articulate their beliefs, standards and goals.

Buffett also signaled a long-term commitment to Apple Inc, where Berkshire ended 2020 with $ 120.4 billion in shares despite the recent sale of several billion more dollars.

He called Apple and the BNSF Berkshires Railway the most valuable assets – it’s more of a cinch – other than its insurance business and ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The jewels of the family, he called these four investments.

PROFIT INCREASES EVEN AS JOBS ARE LOST

Berkshire also reported on Saturday net income of $ 35.84 billion in the fourth quarter and $ 42.52 billion for the year, both reflecting large gains on its shares.

Operating profit, which Buffett considers a more accurate measure of performance, fell 9% for the year to $ 21.92 billion.

Share buybacks continued in 2021, with Berkshire repurchasing more than $ 4 billion of its own shares. He ended 2020 with $ 138.3 billion in cash.

Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has more than 90 business units, including the BNSF Railroad, auto insurer Geico, Dairy Queen Ice Cream and Candy Sees.

Its workforce was down 8% from the previous year to approximately 360,000 employees. Larger cuts were reported to the BNSF, which cut 5,600 jobs, and to Sees, where employment fell 16%.

The pandemic has not hit any Berkshire company harder than Precision Castparts Corp, which has lost 13,473, or 40%, of its jobs.

Berkshire bought the aircraft and industrial parts maker in 2016 for $ 32.1 billion, Buffetts’ largest acquisition, and took a $ 9.8 billion depreciation as the pandemic decimated travel and punished Precisions Aerospace customers.

I paid too much for the business, wrote Buffett. I was just too optimistic about the normalized profit potential of the CCPs.

CCP is far from my first such mistake, he said. But this is a big problem.

Berkshire said some companies were starting to recover from the pandemic.

It is certain that 2021 will be a much stronger year, dependent on the speed of vaccinations and the openness of the US economy, said Jim Shanahan, analyst at Edward Jones & Co with a buy note on Berkshire.

Buffett also said the Berkshires annual meeting would be held in Los Angeles rather than Omaha, allowing 97-year-old Vice President Charlie Munger, a Californian, to join him and answer about 3.5 hours of questions from shareholders.

Vice Presidents Greg Abel, 58, and Ajit Jain, 69, who are widely seen as pioneers to succeed Buffett as chief executive, will also be available to answer questions.

Buffett said he hopes Berkshire will resume in 2022 its annual Shareholders’ Weekend in Omaha, which normally attracts around 40,000 people – an honest to God, Berkshire-style annual meeting, he wrote.