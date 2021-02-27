Utah COVID-19 cases continue to drop as vaccinations increase





SALT LAKE CITY Nearly 20,000 Utahns have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Utah Department of Health. The health department also reported an increase of 686 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in line with the downward trend in new cases. A total of 702,293 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Beehive State, which covers less than 20% of the population when the two required doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are considered. Utah has not yet issued doses from other manufacturers. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recommended by U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Friday, although the agency has not yet issued an emergency use authorization, which would instruct the manufacturer to start distribution. Approval is slated for early next week and it would become the first single dose COVID-19 vaccine available. With the 370,770 COVID-19 infections now confirmed since the start of the pandemic and a supposed percentage of asymptomatic cases, about 40% of Utahns are said to be at least partially immune to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday. health. The state has tested 2.2 million people for the virus, including an increase of 6,752 reported since Friday. Several people require multiple tests, which means that in Utah, nearly 4 million tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day rolling average number of positive tests reported each day is now 681. An average of 12.2% of people present with positive test results, the health department reports. The average considering several tests for some, the positivity rate is 5.5%. The health department’s Saturday report includes 22 new deaths from COVID-19, including 12 men and 10 women. Nineteen occurred before February 6. Utah has reported 1,929 deaths from the disease since it first occurred last April. There are 223 people treated with COVID-19 in state hospitals, including 89 in intensive care units. That’s 19 fewer hospitalizations than figures released a week ago, and dozens less than the record hospitalizations reported at the end of 2020. In all, 14,664 people in Utah have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last March. COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday include: Four Salt Lake County women aged 65 to 84 residing in a long-term care facility.

A 65 to 84-year-old Emery County man who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

A man from Davis County between 65 and 84 who was not hospitalized.

A man from Salt Lake County between 65 and 84 who was not hospitalized.

A man from Weber County aged 45 to 64 who resided in a long-term care facility.

A Beaver County man over 85 who was not hospitalized.

A Washington County man aged 65 to 84 who was hospitalized.

A man from Salt Lake County between 65 and 84 who was hospitalized.

A Washington County man aged 65 to 84 who resided in a long-term care facility.

A Beaver County man aged 65 to 84 who was hospitalized.

A Utah County man over the age of 85 who resided in a long-term care facility.

Washington County man over 85 who was not hospitalized.

A Weber County man aged 65 to 84 who was not hospitalized.

A woman from Utah County aged 65 to 84 who resided in a long-term care facility.

A woman from Cache County between the ages of 65 and 84 who resided in a long-term care facility.

A Washington County woman over 85 who resided in a long-term care facility.

A woman from Utah County between 65 and 84 who was hospitalized.

A woman from Salt Lake County aged 65 to 84 who was not hospitalized.

A woman from Emery County over the age of 85 who was not hospitalized.

