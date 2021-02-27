Pottawatomie Co. may soon offer Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine





POTTAWATOMY CO., Kan. (WIBW) – Residents of Pottawatomie County may soon get a third option for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pottawatomie County said a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has approved the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and recommended that it be given emergency clearance. According to the county, the panel voted unanimously that the benefits of the third vaccine outweigh the risks to adults. He said the FDA could give the green light to the single-dose vaccine as early as Saturday, February 27. We are on the precipice of having another vaccine in our toolbox, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. Having a safe and effective supplemental vaccine will help protect more people faster. Pottawatomie Co. said the J&J vaccine is different from Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and could be a game-changer. He said the J&J vaccine is given as a single dose and does not need to be frozen when shipped and stored. According to the county, he is currently using the Moderna double-dose vaccine. The county said residents can sign up for the COVID-19 waiting list by visiting https://www.pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or calling 785-457-1432. He said he currently runs COVID-19 vaccination clinics that prioritize residents 65 and older. Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

