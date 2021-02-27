TSMC could benefit from short term support at around NT $ 600





Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Shares of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) could get the closest tech support at around NT $ 600.00 (US $ 21.20) after falling this week , according to an analyst. Stock market analyst Wang Chao-li () told CNA that the NT $ 600 mark will be a critical level for TSMC shares in the future, after falling more than 4.5% on Friday as a result. heavy losses suffered by US technology stocks daily. sooner after a spike in yield on US Treasuries. Since TSMC will go ex-dividend on March 17th, the stock could manage to stay above NT $ 600 in the short term, if investors are willing to hold on to the stock to receive a cash dividend of 2.5. NT $ per share the company will issue later, Wang mentioned. “If TSMC stocks close below this level, the stock could test the next support at NT $ 587, the intraday low seen on February 1,” Wang said. “But, if the stock fails to end above NT $ 587, it will become technically fragile and further losses are possible.” On Friday, TSMC shares fell NT $ 29 or 4.57% to close at NT $ 606.00 NT $, the lowest level in February on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where the benchmark weighted index (Taiex) ended down 498.38 points, or 3.03%, on the day. minimum of 15,953.80. Foreign institutional investors stood on the selling side, recording net share sales of NT $ 94.41 billion on the main board, the largest net sales ever in a single session. As the most weighted stock in the local market, TSMC losses contributed about 246 points to the Taiex decline on Friday. As a result, the company’s market cap fell from NT $ 751.9 billion in a single session to NT $ 15.71 trillion. While Wang said TSMC remains fundamentally strong, the stock, which had risen significantly ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, has come under strong downward pressure in recent sessions as investors rush to pocket their previous gains. . After trading on the local stock market resumed on February 17, foreign institutional investors reported net sales of approximately 98.90 million TSMC shares. As of Friday alone, net sales by foreign institutional investors stood at 63.75 million TSMC shares. In addition to sales triggered by losses of US tech stocks, the local stock market was also impacted by a reduction in Taiwan’s weighting by index provider MSCI Inc. on two of its three main indices, as of the closing of the market on Friday. Despite its valuation adjustments, Wang said TSMC is expected to continue to ride strong global demand for emerging applications this year, adding that the chipmaker is expected to increase sales in 2021 by 15% in US dollars. Wang said TSMC remains dominant in the development of high-end technologies. The company began mass production of chips made using the 5-nanometer process, the latest technology in production, in the second quarter of last year. Its more advanced 3nm process is expected to start production on a trial basis this year, which will consolidate its lead over its competitors, he added. This week, TSMC fell 6.77%, while the Taiex lost 2.37% with the semiconductor sub-index down 6.55%, the biggest drop among major industries in the main table . (By Chang Chien-chung and Frances Huang) Enditem / AW

