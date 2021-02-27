Business
Oil prices, tensions in the Middle East and Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – The United States is much more energy independent, but crude oil accounts for the largest share of the Americas’ energy imports, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
And growing tensions in the Middle East could impact oil prices and help Louisiana in that process.
Oil prices have an impact on the costs of gas pumps.
Pierre Conner is Executive Director of the Tulanes Energy Institute.
About half of a barrel of oil goes into gasoline, gasoline prices, you know, about half is crude oil, the other half is taxes, refining, marketing, etc., Conner said.
The US airstrike in Syria targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militias raises questions about the possible impact on oil prices in the coming days.
Mike Moncla is president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, also known as LOGA.
In general, when a conflict like this happens, we’ll get a little hike in the price of oil, we haven’t seen that today, but, you know, there will normally be a bump, Moncla said.
So far there has been no retaliation for the airstrike but, in terms of oil, the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway traversed by 21 million barrels of oil per day.
Conner said the United States is in much better shape to produce its own oil.
Yes, the Strait of Hormuz is the most important choke point, if you will, for Middle Eastern oil, but given the position that we find ourselves in in the United States where the one of the, was the largest producer in the world and if OPEC has spare capacity, frankly we have spare capacity, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic depressed demand, but at the end of last year oil prices started to rebound. Currently, a barrel of oil costs just over $ 60. Since Nov. 2, prices have risen by $ 30 a barrel, so that’s good for workers in Louisiana, Moncla said.
If this thing goes on, you might see oil prices higher than they already are. And rising oil prices would have an impact on consumers who buy fuel.
Pretty much, yes, said Moncla.
Pricing factors are very inelastic when it comes to gasoline; we have to drive regardless of the price and that will be the biggest driver, that will be the rebound from COVID as we increase mobility, Conner said.
Rising oil prices benefit Louisiana’s oil and gas industry as well as the state government.
And the price of oil keep going up, the few operations that are going on in Louisiana, you know, you will see that the service side will be able to raise rates and make more money, the oil side will make more money on oil, the state certainly makes more money on severance pay, but the level of activity needs to increase and for that to happen we need to improve the legal environment in our states, Moncla said.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
