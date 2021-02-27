Tri-fund portfolios can reduce risk, taxes and costs. Here’s how to create one.

Text size





As rising markets, free trade and Reddit-related stock market frenzies swell the ranks of individual investors, many new to the market are learning for the first time that chasing a portfolio of individual stocks can prove to be true. volatile. An emphasis on simplicity can help ease the ups and downs.

Enter the Three Fund Portfolio, an easy-to-build strategy long recommended by members of Bogleheads, an online community of investment enthusiasts inspired by the late founder of the Vanguard Group, John Bogle. Such a portfolio is much less risky than a portfolio of individual stocks, which is tax-efficient and, if properly executed, inexpensive.

It is made up of three index mutual funds or exchange-traded funds: a total U.S. equity fund, an international equity fund that invests in developed and emerging markets, and a large U.S. bond fund. The distribution of savings among the three funds will depend on the investor’s age, goals, preferences and risk tolerance. The combined portfolio requires little maintenance except for occasional rebalancing.

Low costs and wide exposure

The main advantages of the three fund portfolio are its maximum diversification, very low cost and simplicity for the investor, caregivers and heirs, says Taylor Larimore, co-founder of Bogleheads and author of The Bogleheads Guide to the Three-Fund Portfolio.

Larimore, 97, says he had a revelation after reading Bogles’ first book on mutual funds in 1993. He realized that three total market index funds with over 15,000 individual US stocks offered more. diversification, lower costs and greater tax efficiency than the mishmash of 16 funds it held at the time.

The three-fund strategy is suitable for investors of any age, says Larimore, and the three low-cost total market index funds needed to build the portfolio could be purchased from Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, Vanguard Group or other large companies. mutual funds. A common low-cost version of the wallet consists of



Vanguard Total Market Index Fund



(ticker: VTSAX),



Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund



(VTIAX) and



Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund



(VBTLX).

But when using such simple strategies, investors need to make sure that they are buying low cost funds with wide exposure. ETF expense ratios vary widely across fund strategies, and even sector index funds aren’t necessarily low cost, says Victoria Greene, founding partner and portfolio manager at G Squared Private Wealth in College Station, Texas. You need to be sure to do your due diligence on what you buy, she says.

Another risk with such a simple portfolio is that investors define it and forget about it. During a strong stock market race, like the one that global stocks have enjoyed in recent years, a portfolio of three funds could become dominated by its major stocks, leaving an investor without sufficient amortization of the stable income offered by bonds, Greene warns. . . Without rebalancing, she says, you risk this simplicity blowing you up.

David Blanchett, head of retirement research for investment management group Morningstars, says most major registries allow investors to set up automatic rebalancing at set intervals. You might not want to do this if it’s a taxable account, but if it’s a 401 (k) or an IRA, you can set it up automatically, he says.

Adjust the strategy

Despite its simplicity, diversification and low cost, the portfolio of three funds is not suitable for all investors. By using such a cookie-cutter approach, it is more difficult to take advantage of specific market opportunities.

In recent years, for example, owning high-performing large-cap growth stocks versus lower-performing large-cap value stocks has made a huge difference in people’s portfolios, Greene says. Investors who have firmly committed to a three-fund strategy may have missed out on above-market returns during this time.

But it’s possible to tailor a three-fund portfolio strategy by tilting it more toward stocks or bonds without trading it like a hedge fund, Greene says. Those who allocate more now to value and small-cap stocks, which have fallen behind recently, may do well over the next five years, she says. There is a lot to be said for ensuring that your portfolio adapts to market opportunities.

Investors can complement a traditional three-fund portfolio by adding equity funds or ETFs with exposure to parts of the market that seem less foamy or undervalued, says Andrew Mies, chief investment officer and partner at 6 Meridian, an investment advisory firm in Wichita, Kan. They can also simplify the approach further by investing in just two funds, such as a global equity fund and a global bond index fund, he says.

Whether an investor has a portfolio of three funds or a portfolio of 30 funds, the worry is that they want to time the market, warns Blanchett. You can have a very diverse portfolio with just one investment or three or five as long as you use the right pillars, he says. If not owning Apple is going to cause you to sell your wallet, then that’s a problem.

