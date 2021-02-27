Bowes’ cheeky cancer awareness message





John Bowe took to social media to share a cheeky post intended to raise awareness about prostate health. Bowe himself was diagnosed with prostate cancer this month and urges men over 40 to take their PSA (prostate specific antigen) test. In addition, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters series vehicles now have blue character stickers giving cancer two middle fingers, which were imprinted by a victim. For Bowe, this weekend’s spotlight Repco Mount Panorama 500, supported by Touring Car Masters, gives him the opportunity to get his message across. The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner is happy to be able to keep running during his time battling cancer, but admitted to being tired after his races. There’s a lot happening this weekend, and without denigrating the fabulous Supercars event, for me it’s about prostate cancer awareness, so forgive me for the next few days if I keep spreading the word , he wrote on Facebook. All our friends at Touring Car Masters and many more have pledged their support. Anti-cancer stickers are printed as I type, provided by Paul and Jamie Passaris. Jamie is very ill with rare bile duct cancer, so we will pray for you Jamie! As for the race, I am so happy to be here in the race, but I feel a little embarrassed later today! They tell me I’m not going to die so I’m happy with that !!! But the message is always this: All guys over 40, take your PSA blood test! Race later in the day at 8:25 am. Be in front of the TV if you can! Congratulations also to Ryal Harris, the winner of the TCM race, and to Van Giz for a superb Supercar victory. JB. PSA tests are recommended for men who have symptoms compatible with prostate cancer which, according to the Cancer Council, include: frequent urination

pain when urinating

blood in urine or semen

a weak flow

pain in the back or pelvis

weak legs or feet Cameron Tilley won the trophy race at Mount Panorama in his Valiant Pacer before Ryal Harris, on his return to the Touring Car Masters, knew about Race 1 in a Chevrolet Camaro Peters Motorsport. Race 2 of the second round starts at 8:25 am local time / AEDT, with race 3 at 1:05 pm.

