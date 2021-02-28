What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccineExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration says unanimously, go ahead. Authorize the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. An FDA analysis found that it was 66% effective overall and had a “favorable safety profile”. Dr. Paul Offit has advised the FDA during the vaccine approval process. He is director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr Offit, thank you very much for being with us.

PAUL OFFIT: Thank you.

SIMON: Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have a much higher effective rate, don’t they? – in the mid 90s. So what makes the Johnson & Johnson version only 66% good idea?

OFFIT: Well, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have only been tested in the United States. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been tested in several countries in South America, as well as in Mexico and South Africa. So it’s not exactly the same population. So it’s sort of comparing apples and oranges. Also, the strain that circulated in South Africa is primarily the South African variant, and the strain circulating in Brazil is primarily the Brazilian variant. So there were different strains, in fact, that this vaccine was tested against.

SIMON: I guess from reports that some of your fellow panelists have asked if Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine might be more effective if given in two injections, not just one, and that the company is looking into that. . What is your opinion on this?

OFFIT: That’s right. So if you look at the studies they did, the preclinical studies they did in non-human primates as well as the Phase 12a studies they did in humans, they found that the second dose increased. the titer or quantity of specific viruses. neutralizing the antibodies, suggesting it might be more effective. It is, however, very effective in preventing serious illness after a single dose. And that induces the kind of response, called a cellular immune response, that seems to have a pretty long memory, which is great.

But this second dose may be more effective. I think we’ll probably know that by the second half of this year, in which case, then we could get a booster dose. But it certainly protects you against what is important to you, which is hospitalization, admission to intensive care and death. And it’s practically 100% effective in doing so.

SIMON: And if the authorization follows soon, when could the vaccine arrive in pharmacies and other vaccination sites, and how much?

OFFIT: That’s right. So this follows the model of what we saw with the Pfizer and then Moderna vaccines. Usually the FDA advisory committee that I sit on makes a recommendation. The FDA usually follows this recommendation within a day or two. And then it goes to the CDC, which then makes its recommendations on which group or groups might best benefit from this vaccine. All of this happens within about five days. And then the vaccine can roll off the assembly line into the arms of the American public.

SIMON: Dr Offit, you are a pediatrician. What do you say to parents who are very keen on getting vaccinated for their children and who are worried, for example, about the apparent increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which is rare, but a serious illness linked to COVID?

OFFIT: Well, it’s definitely worth trying to prevent this disease in children. While children are obviously much less likely to die from this virus, the number of children who died last year from SARS-CoV-2 was about the same number who die from the flu each year. Also, as you say, it can cause this type of multisystem inflammatory disease in the longer term. So, anything that causes the suffering, hospitalization or death of children is worth avoiding.

But for now, we still have to figure out what the right dose is. And I think what’s going to happen now over the next few months is that children between 12 and 18 will be studied to make sure the dose is correct, that it induces a consistent immune response. It won’t be the same kind of studies you just saw for Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which were studies of 30 to 45,000 people to see if it was effective, because kids don’t fall too. sick, so it would be difficult to do these studies. And these studies are in progress.

SIMON: Let me ask you about the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. Do you have any doubts about this? Canada just authorized it, but there are questions about it in the United States, are there not?

OFFIT: Yes. Now I think they kind of progressed in spurts, really from the start, even with their phase 1 studies. But the good news is that the AstraZeneca product is being tested as a two-person vaccine. doses in the United States. And presumably in the next few months, we’ll see if it works or not and if it’s safe. So we won’t have to rely on data from the UK and Brazil, which in my opinion was sporadic and quite difficult to interpret.

SIMON: Dr. Paul Offit is a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. Thank you very much for being with us.

OFFIT: Thank you.

