Elon Musk: SEC investigation into Dogecoin tweets would be ‘great’





Billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that he would welcome a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into his cryptocurrency Dogecoin tweets. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was responding to a tweet from a Musk fan account. "The SEC investigating dog memes sent by a member about a memecoin reaches its peak in 2021," wrote @RationalEtienne, who has more than 19,000 subscribers. "I hope they do! That would be great," Musk replied with two crying emojis. Speculation about an investigation by US regulators into his publications was sparked by a tweet from a financial markets newswire called First Squawk, according to Newsweek. In its own tweet, First Squawk wrote that "SEC IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE TESLA EXECUTIVE CHEF MUSK FOR HER TWEETS ON DOGECOIN," according to "SOURCES FAMILIAR WITH THE MATER". Musk has repeatedly referred to Dogecoin over the past two weeks to its more than 48 million subscribers. On Wednesday, Musk tweeted a photo of the Dogecoin Shiba Inu planting a Dogecoin flag "on the actual moon" – causing the Dogecoin price to rise again – and February 21 he posted the phrase "Dojo 4 Doge". Earlier this month, Musk claimed he bought some for his 9-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii. Additionally, on February 8, Tesla announced in an SEC filing that it had purchased $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. No such investigation has been confirmed by the commission. Nonetheless, Musk has a checkered past with the SEC. In 2018, he was fined more than $ 20 million and forced to resign as chairman of Tesla's board after tweeting "secure financing" to take the private electric car maker at $ 420 a share. The announcement pushed Telsa's shares higher, but the SEC said Musk had not hammered funding for the alleged deal and the rocket scientist admitted he chose the $ 420 figure for make a joke about marijuana. In an interview with "60 minutes" Later that year, Musk said he did not respect the agency and tweeted in the summer of last year: "SEC, three-letter acronym, the middle word is Elon. " However, speaking on the Clubhouse app at the end of January, Musk said his Dogecoin jokes "are really just jokes."







